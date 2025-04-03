EUR/USD Signal Today 01/04: Gives Up Early Gains (Chart)
- I would be a buyer of the EUR/USD pair at the 1.0860 level, with a stop loss near the 1.0750 level. I would expect a lot of noise above but would be aiming for just underneath the 1.10 level.
At this point in time, I think there is significant resistance above, near the 1.0850 level. If we can break above there, that might be a signal to start buying the euro again, so it'll be interesting to see how we behave over the next couple of days. Keep in mind that April 2 is the day that Donald Trump is set to announce the next set of tariffs, so that could be a major influence on where we go next as well.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewConversely, if we were to break down below the low of the Thursday session, near the 1.0730 level, that would be extraordinarily negative for this market. At that point in time, it would not surprise me at all to see the euro go looking to the 200 Day EMA, just below the 1.07 level. All things being equal though, this is a market that has seen a very massive bullish move to the upside, and now I think what traders are waiting for is the next bullish catalysts.Ready to trade our EUR/USD daily forecast? Here's a list of some of the top forex brokers in Europe to check out.
