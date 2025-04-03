403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
GBP/JPY Forecast Today 02/04: Bulls Step In (Video)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- The British pound initially plunged against the Japanese yen, but we are starting to see a certain amount of technical support right around the 193 yen level. It's also worth noting that the 50 day EMA and the 200 day EMA indicators are sitting right there. So that does suggest that there are some traders willing to step in and pick this market up.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment