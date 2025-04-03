Second Front Systems' Game Warden Listed On Google Marketplace

2F Game Warden's Availability on Google Cloud Marketplace Accelerates Adoption of Mission-Critical Software for Government Agencies and Contractors.

WILMINGTON, Del., April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Second Front Systems (2F), a public-benefit software company focused on accelerating the delivery of mission-critical software solutions, today announced that its accredited DevSecOps platform, 2F Game Warden , is now available on the Google Cloud Marketplace. This strategic move simplifies the process of purchasing and deploying Game Warden for government agencies and contractors, further streamlining access to innovative technologies for national security missions.

"Bringing 2F Game Warden to the Google Cloud Marketplace marks another awesome milestone in our mission to remove barriers between commercial software and the USG," said Tyler Sweatt, CEO, Second Front. "This listing not only expands our reach but also dramatically simplifies the procurement process for both our public sector and commercial customers, enabling them to rapidly deploy and scale mission-critical solutions."

2F Game Warden's availability on the Google Cloud Marketplace builds upon its existing accreditation on Google Cloud Platform (GCP) at Impact Levels (IL) 2, 4, and 5, enabling seamless deployment of GCP-hosted software to Federal networks. This comprehensive offering positions 2F to better serve the broad spectrum of security and compliance needs across the defense and intelligence communities.

Troy Bertram, Managing Director of Public Sector Partner Sales at Google Public Sector, commented on the collaboration: "Google Public Sector is proud to continue our partnership with Second Front Systems. By bringing 2F Game Warden to the Google Cloud Marketplace, we're further removing obstacles for technology companies aiming to deploy their solutions on government networks. This move reinforces our commitment to making it easier for commercial organizations to leverage Google Cloud and establish a clear path to serving federal customers."

By simplifying the purchasing and deployment process through the Google Cloud Marketplace, Second Front is poised to drive greater innovation and efficiency in the public sector, ultimately enhancing national security capabilities through advanced software solutions.

Second Front Systems (2F) securely fast-tracks government access to software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications to help build a safer tomorrow. The 2F Suite is the only fully integrated platform that empowers you to build, secure, extend, and observe your software, and get it accredited for deployment in regulated environments with ease. With roots in U.S. Government service, this public-benefit, venture-backed software company is trusted by Government agencies and leading software providers, to empower them to succeed in their contributions to global security. For more information, visit .

