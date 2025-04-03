Richard Launches Purpose Builder Program With Habitat For Humanity: For Every Project Won, We Give Back

CHICAGO, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following its recognition on Inc. Magazine's 2025 Regionals list as Illinois' fastest-growing construction company, Richard today unveiled its Purpose Builder program through a landmark partnership with Habitat for Humanity. As Gold Sponsor of Habitat's Home is the Key campaign, Richard will activate employee volunteers across its 17-state footprint while deepening its commitment to its Chicago hometown.

The program represents up to $600,000 in community impact through financial contributions and volunteer hours in its first year. The announcement transforms Richard's decade-long commitment to purposeful construction into direct community action. "For ten years, Richard has approached every project with a fundamental question: Why?" said Jed Richard, CEO of Richard. " Today, we're answering that question with action - as community builders, every project we win, we give back."

The partnership's first major initiative launches April 15 with Purpose Builder Day, where Richard employees will repair a veteran's home in the Chicagoland area. This kicks off the company's 2025 commitment of 4,000 volunteer hours.

"The housing crisis affects every region of our country, from rural communities to major cities, and families continue to face significant barriers to affordable homeownership," explained Richard. "Our Habitat partnership creates a powerful multiplier effect – strengthening our Chicago roots through focused local investment while empowering our teams to create impact wherever they build."

The Purpose Builder program reflects Richard's core expertise and values through three strategic pillars:



Community: As community builders, every project we undertake strengthens the places people call home. From veteran housing to Air Force base infrastructure, we're extending this mission through partnerships with Habitat for Humanity and Boys Hope Girls Hope. These collaborations leverage our construction expertise in two powerful ways: creating affordable housing in our communities with dedicated support for veterans, while also building student residences that provide underserved youth with access to quality education.

Well-Being: Our extensive healthcare construction experience directly contributes to community health. Our upcoming partnership with Lurie Children's Hospital connects deeply with our employees, allowing us to support the critical infrastructure that helps children and families thrive. Sustainability: Our forward-thinking approach ensures we build responsibly with cutting-edge solutions. From our work on EV charging infrastructure to data centers, we want to create pathways for accelerated innovation in construction. This pillar reflects our commitment to sustainable practices that are both environmentally responsible and good business.

"Through Habitat for Humanity's Home is the Key campaign and our Purpose Builder program, we're joining industry leaders like Astound, Lowe's, and At Home in addressing the critical need for affordable housing," added Richard. "As our business grows, our positive impact grows with it – creating lasting change in Chicago and the communities we build."

Established in 2014, Richard is a nationally recognized, purpose-driven general contracting company headquartered in Chicago, IL. Founded by veteran Jed Richard, the award-winning company is known for building efficient and dynamic spaces that advance community, sustainability, and well-being nationwide. By prioritizing a people-first culture, Richard has consistently earned top industry recognition, including multi-year honors from both Inc. and Crain's Chicago Business as one of the Fastest Growing Companies and Best Places to Work. Since its founding, Richard has delivered transformative projects including patient care facilities, mission-critical data centers, electronic healthcare upgrades, governmental renovation projects, commercial buildings and water treatment centers. Founded on a mission to make an impact, Richard combines unmatched attention to speed, simplicity, and safety with deep expertise, ensuring the communities we serve can work, heal, live, and thrive better than ever before.

