Rubbermaid Commercial Products Launches Made For Work That Matters Campaign With Surprise Employee Appreciation Month Events

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The RCP team honored 200 cleaning and facility maintenance professionals from) and, surprising them with locally catered lunches and gift bags filled with items that will make their job easier. The gifts included Coleman cooler backpacks for convenient commuting, sturdy shoes for foot support, premium headphones for easy listening, Marmot apparel for on-the-job comfort, and Contigo water bottles for daily hydration (clickfor photos from the events).

"We're so proud of 'Made for Work that Matters' and everything that it stands for," said RCP Senior Vice President and General Manager Rob Posthauer. "At the core of our brand purpose is the incredible workforce that uses our products day in and day out, so we couldn't think of a better way to introduce this campaign than by surprising and celebrating the tireless workers who keep our facilities clean, safe, and fully operational."

From heavy-duty refuse and material handling products, including BRUTE® trash containers and utility carts, to a comprehensive cleaning and washroom portfolio, RCP delivers industry-leading solutions with the best, most durable materials that are made to last longer, stay stronger, clean deeper, work harder, and keep people safer. These products-and the hard-working people who put them into action-support vital facilities like hospitals, schools, and warehouses across the country.

The "Made for Work that Matters" campaign, executed in collaboration with RCP's agency partner, MMB , can be seen across a variety of brand channels, including the company's website and social pages. To learn more, please visit .

ABOUT RUBBERMAID COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS

Headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina, Rubbermaid Commercial Products (RCP) is a manufacturer of innovative, solution-based products for commercial and institutional markets worldwide. Since 1968, RCP has pioneered technologies and system solutions in the categories of waste handling, material transport, cleaning, safety, washroom, and foodservice. RCP is one of the many industry-leading brands within the Newell Brands global portfolio. More information can be found at or on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , X , and YouTube .

SOURCE Rubbermaid Commercial Products