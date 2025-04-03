North Walton Doctors Hospital Rehabilitates Healthcare Facility In Defuniak Springs, Florida With New Markets Tax Credit Funding From UB Community Development

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla., April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UB Community Development, LLC (UBCD), a community development partner of United Bank, is pleased to have closed on permanent financing with a $12.5 million New Markets Tax Credit (NMTC) allocation that helped finance the rehabilitation of North Walton Doctors Hospital, an 80,000-square-foot health care facility in DeFuniak Springs, Florida.

The North Walton Doctors Hospital campus is situated in the rapidly growing northern area of Walton County. The state-of-the-art healthcare facility will be the cornerstone of medical care in the region. It will provide the rural community with an emergency department, full-service operating rooms, a laboratory, and radiology departments. In addition to handling injuries and ailments, other medical procedures that can be performed are spinal and orthopedic surgery, including total knee replacement and sports surgery, and providing services in the areas of gastrointestinal, bariatric and plastics.

"Assisting North Walton Doctors Hospital in serving the City of DeFuniak Springs and the entire north end of Walton County is why UB Community Development was established. We truly appreciate the confidence that the North Walton team placed in UBCD during the closing of this transaction," said Alex Jones, President of UB Community Development.

The New Markets Tax Credit allocation will allow for significant improvement in the quality of services currently available to the residents of Walton County through the reopening of the facility. This project has created 88 full-time jobs and provides access to care for up to 12,000 patients annually. The staff of highly skilled healthcare professionals' mission is to prioritize patient well-being and provide the best emergency and surgical care available.

About UB Community Development

Headquartered in Atmore, AL, UB Community Development's strong history and experience in New Markets Tax Credit transactions, coupled with our passion for improving the communities around us, make UBCD Alabama's premier financial partner for economic and community development. Through our NMTC projects, Community Facilities Lending Program and Community Housing Capital Fund, UBCD is working with community development partners in the fields of healthcare, education, manufacturing, public works, affordable housing and more to positively affect growth in regional communities. For more information about UB Community Development, visit our website at .

SOURCE United Bank Community Development

