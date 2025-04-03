Firstrade Launches Overnight Trading

NEW YORK, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Firstrade, a leading commission-free U.S. brokerage, today announced the launch of Overnight Trading, significantly expanding access to the markets with trading available from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 a.m. ET the next trading day. Clients can now trade over 1,200 stocks and ETFs, gaining a near round-the-clock trading experience that allows them to respond to global market events and adjust strategies in real time.

"Firstrade is committed to putting our clients first by continually enhancing their trading experience," said John Liu, CEO of Firstrade. "With Overnight Trading, investors can respond more efficiently to international events and after-hours market activities-seizing opportunities the moment they arise."

To support this expanded access, Firstrade now provides 24-hour real-time quotes and stock charts, enabling clients to track price movements across all trading sessions and make timely, data-driven decisions. In addition, professional customer support is available at any time to provide expert assistance when needed.

As demand for flexible, always-on investing continues to grow, Firstrade remains focused on expanding its platform to meet the evolving needs of today's investors. As always, all stocks and ETFs available through Overnight Trading are offered with $0 commissions.

To learn more about Overnight Trading, visit:

About Firstrade

At Firstrade, "Clients' Experience First" remains our guiding principle. We champion our clients with exceptional service and cutting-edge financial solutions at the lowest cost.

Established in 1985, Firstrade stands as a leading online brokerage, offering commission-free trades on stocks, ETFs, options and mutual funds, complemented by a selection of fixed income products. Alongside its diverse product line, Firstrade provides no-fee IRA retirement services and advanced tools, empowering self-directed investors to confidently navigate their financial future. Firstrade is a registered member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). For more information, visit .

Media Relations Contact:

5W Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Firstrade Securities Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED