Caterpillar Announces Appointment Of Executive Officer, Chief Human Resources Officer Christy Pambianchi

"Our people are a source of innovation and competitive advantage, and we must continue to attract and retain the best talent to serve our customers," said Caterpillar Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby. "Christy is an experienced executive with strong credentials and a history of demonstrated success. I am confident she will contribute to our journey of profitable growth."

As the Chief People Officer at Intel, Pambianchi led Human Resources, Corporate Real Estate, Corporate Social Responsibility, and the company's Transformation Management Office. Pambianchi has held CHRO roles at Verizon and Corning with responsibilities that included information technology and every aspect of human resources. She also held additional roles of increased responsibility at PepsiCo, Inc.

Pambianchi holds a bachelor's degree from Cornell University's School of Industrial and Labor Relations and is a fellow of the National Academy of Human Resources, serving on their board as well as several Human Resources boards to advance the profession.

