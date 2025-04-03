Massage Envy Announces New Zero Downtime Peel Skin Care Service

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The Zero Downtime Peel combines cutting-edge skin care technology with a quick, efficient session that leaves skin visibly refreshed, rejuvenated and glowing – all without the common downtime typically associated with traditional chemical peels. Featuring Jan Marini Skin Research products, the treatment offers three levels of intensity and five customizations, along with a firming neck mask. The Zero Downtime Peel can be performed every 7-10 days and does not require any post-service care.

"We're thrilled to introduce this breakthrough treatment for members and guests," said Nicole Pelishek, vice president of innovation at Massage Envy Franchising. "Our mission is to make high-quality skin care accessible and convenient, and the Zero Downtime Peel is the perfect way for individuals to enhance their skin care regimen without the need for interruption to their daily routines. It's a game-changer for anyone looking to renew their skin and feel their best this spring."

The Zero Downtime Peel is a great solution for those preparing for a special event, refreshing skin for the season ahead or simply indulging in some self-care. It is the latest innovation in the portfolio of skin care offerings at participating Massage Envy franchised locations, which include customized facials, chemical peels, Microderm Infusions, Nourishing Light Treatments, Dermaplaning and Oxygenating Treatments. Now in its 17th year of skin care service offerings, professional estheticians at participating Massage Envy franchised locations work closely with each member and guest to address specific skin care goals.

With hundreds of franchised locations nationwide and custom skin care services to fit your needs, Massage Envy offers a flexible way to look and feel your best at your convenience. For more information, pricing and availability, please visit your local Massage Envy franchise and , and follow the latest Massage Envy news on Instagram, X and Facebook.

About Massage Envy

Massage Envy, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a national franchisor and does not independently own or operate any of the Massage Envy franchised locations nationwide. The Massage Envy franchise network, through its franchise locations, is a leading provider of premium skin care offerings and massage services. The Massage Envy brand was founded in 2002 and began offering skin care services in 2008. The brand has over 1,000 franchise locations in 49 states that have together delivered more than 225 million services across its skin care and body care offerings. For more information, visit or follow @MassageEnvy on Instagram, X, and Facebook.

SOURCE Massage Envy