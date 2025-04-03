GAIA Study Reveals Groundbreaking Links Between Nutrition, Mental Resilience, And Infectious Disease Recovery

New Research Highlights the Power of Whole Foods Plant-Based Diets in Burnout Reduction and COVID-19 Recovery

BOSTON, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Virsa Foundation, through its JIVINITI Research Program and in collaboration with Ipsos, has released findings from The GAIA Study: Connecting the Dots Between Burnout and Nutrition, the largest industry-independent study in the U.S. on COVID-19, diet, and burnout. The study, which surveyed 14,626 Americans-including 2,375 who contracted COVID-19 between January 2020 and September 2021-unveils critical insights into how nutritional choices contribute to mental resilience, burnout reduction, and recovery from infectious diseases.

Key findings from the study include:

WFPB respondents reported higher levels of mental clarity, emotional stability, and better-coping mechanisms, particularly during the peak of burnout and stress during the pandemic.People following a WFPB or vegan nutrition plan experienced fewer severe symptoms and shorter illness duration.: Access to fresh, whole foods is correlated with race and income inequality.

"Burnout isn't just about stress-it's a crisis fueled by systemic issues, from poor nutrition to a lack of access to resources that support mental and physical well-being," said Nivi Jaswal, MBA, NBC-HWC, founder and President of the Virsa Foundation . "These findings highlight how food is a powerful tool for resilience, recovery, and long-term health. To address burnout at its roots, we must rethink how we approach nutrition, health and wellness, and public health as a whole."

Diving deeper into the findings: individuals following a WFPB or vegan diet experienced significantly lower stress levels, with 51% reporting no stress at all. Those adhering to a WFPB or vegan regimen also exhibited greater emotional resilience, confidence, and control- factors essential to managing burnout and maintaining mental well-being. In contrast, those adhering to the Standard American Diet (SAD) were significantly more likely to experience feelings of nervousness, anger, and emotional distress, reinforcing the link between diet and mental health.

Dietary choices also influenced COVID-19 outcomes. Among respondents who contracted the virus, nearly half (47%) of those following a WFPB diet recovered in less than a week, compared to only 28% of those consuming a SAD diet. Those on SAD diets were far more likely to experience prolonged symptoms, with 17% reporting illness lasting a month or more. Additionally, individuals on a WFPB or vegan diet were less likely to require medical intervention and experienced fewer severe symptoms compared to those on a SAD diet, suggesting that nutrition plays a key role in both recovery time and overall disease severity.

Despite the clear benefits of a WFPB diet, access to fresh, whole foods remains deeply inequitable. The study indicates that 28% of white respondents reported following a WFPB lifestyle, compared to17% of Hispanic respondents and 12% of Black respondents-a gap suggesting potential barriers to healthier food choices and long-term health outcomes.

"This analysis doesn't just tell us who eats what; it reveals the structural inequities that determine who has the privilege of eating for health and who is stuck in a cycle of poor nutrition and burnout," said Chris Moessner, Senior Vice President at U.S. Ipsos Public Affairs. "These insights help us craft more precise public health strategies, ensuring interventions reach those who need them most."

Five years after the COVID-19 pandemic upended lives, America is still reeling from its effects-not just physically, but mentally. As the U.S. faces mounting healthcare costs and deepening food access disparities, The GAIA Study: Connecting the Dots Between Burnout and Nutrition underscores the urgent need to rethink food as a tool for long-term well-being, stress resilience, and disease prevention for a healthier, more resilient future.

To further explore these issues, the Virsa Foundation is releasing a documentary film, "THIRD DEGREE BURNOUT – A Survivor's Guide," currently being submitted to film festivals and already officially selected for the Frome International Climate Film Festival, which runs in the U.K. during May 2025. The film will delve into the intersection of personal and planetary burnout, offering insights into how nutrition can be a critical factor in recovery.

For more information on this study, please visit .

About The Virsa Foundation

The Virsa Foundation, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit based in the Greater Boston area, dedicated to connecting the dots between personal, public, and planetary health - particularly through the lens of post-industrial ultra-processed food systems.

The foundation was born out of a deeply personal journey. After experiencing corporate burnout firsthand, founder Nivi Jaswal-Wirtjes left the corporate world in search of solutions that addressed not only individual well-being but also the broader systemic factors affecting health. In 2018, she established The Virsa Foundation as a vehicle for interdisciplinary research, advocacy, and creative communication. Their early initiatives were focused on rural women in Northwestern India (2018 - 2020).

In 2020, the foundation launched the JIVINITI Research and Advocacy Program, which has since conducted qualitative research with low-income women and women of color in the United States (during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic). Building on these early research initiatives, the foundation spearheaded Project GAIA, a large-scale study examining diet, burnout, and the pandemic's impact on public health.

Most recently, The Virsa Foundation produced THIRD DEGREE BURNOUT – A Survivor's Guide, a documentary film exploring the intersection of personal and planetary burnout. Through research, storytelling, and advocacy, the foundation continues to challenge dominant narratives around food, health, and resilience, working toward systemic change in our food and healthcare ecosystems.

About GAIA

The GAIA Study draws inspiration from 'Gaia,' the ancient concept of an interconnected living system, reflecting how our personal well-being is deeply tied to the health of our food systems, environments, and communities. Just as Gaia represents resilience and regeneration in mythology and ecological science, this study examines the role of nutrition in burnout, nutrition, and long-term resilience. In a world increasingly shaped by global crises – also known as the metacrisis - pandemics, novel viruses, and climate disruptions - our ability to not just survive, but thrive, depends on fortifying our health at both an individual and systemic level. The GAIA Study explores how lifestyle patterns, especially nutrition, influence physical and mental resilience. By connecting the dots between burnout and nutrition, we seek to spark urgent conversations about the critical role of food and food systems in building a healthier, more adaptive future.

About Ipsos

Ipsos is the third largest market research company in the world, present in 90 markets and employing more than 18,000 people.

Our research professionals, analysts and scientists have built unique multi-specialist capabilities that provide powerful insights into the actions, opinions and motivations of citizens, consumers, patients, customers or employees. Our 75 business solutions are based on primary data coming from our surveys, social media monitoring, and qualitative or observational techniques.

"Game Changers" – our tagline – summarises our ambition to help our 5,000 clients to navigate more easily our deeply changing world.

Founded in France in 1975, Ipsos is listed on the Euronext Paris since July 1st, 1999. The company is part of the SBF 120 and the Mid-60 index and is eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (SRD).

ISIN code FR0000073298, Reuters ISOS, Bloomberg IPS:FP

SOURCE The Virsa Foundation

