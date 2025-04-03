403
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 08:49 AM EST - New Gold Inc. : Is providing notice that it will release its first quarter 2025 operational and financial results after market close on Tuesday, April 29, 2025. The Company will host its first-quarter 2025 earnings conference call and webcast on Wednesday, April 30, 2025 at 8:30 am Eastern Time. New Gold Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $5.20.
