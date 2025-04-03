Top Originator Donald Campbell Joins Rate In Andover, MA

ANDOVER, Mass., April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rate, a leader in fintech mortgage solutions, today announced the addition of Donald Campbell as one of its newest top-producing loan originators in Andover, Massachusetts. Campbell, who has spent 13 years in the mortgage industry, is recognized for his commitment to supporting first-time homebuyers and providing an exceptional client experience.

Following in his mother's footsteps, who began her mortgage career in 2001, Campbell has built his reputation for helping clients navigate the homebuying process. Campbell and his team's commitment to service and lasting relationships has earned them a loyal clientele in the thousands.

“Rate has been a breath of fresh air, especially seeing their commitment to the Latino community,” said Campbell.“Their Language Access Program is unmatched-they've meticulously translated their entire customer-facing platform into Spanish, ensuring both accessibility and compliance.”

“We're excited to have Donald join our team,” said Jeff Nelson, Chief Production Officer-East at Rate.“His experience and dedication to his clients make him a valuable addition to our company, and I'm eager to see his continued growth with Rate.”

By bringing Campbell on board, Rate continues to strengthen its presence in Massachusetts, emphasizing client-centric solutions and a diverse, talented team of experts.

About Rate

Rate Companies is a leader in mortgage lending and digital financial services. Headquartered in Chicago, Rate has over 850 branches across all 50 states and Washington D.C. Since its launch in 2000, Rate has helped more than 2 million homeowners with home purchase loans and refinances. The company has cemented itself as an industry leader by introducing innovative technology, offering low rates, and delivering unparalleled customer service. Honors and awards include: Top 5 Mortgage Lender by Inside Mortgage Finance for 2024; Best Mortgage Lender for First-Time Homebuyers by NerdWallet for 2023; HousingWire's Tech100 award for the company's industry-leading FlashCloseSM digital mortgage platform in 2020, MyAccount in 2022, and Language Access Program in 2023; the most Scotsman Guide Top Originators for 11 consecutive years; Chicago Agent Magazine's Lender of the Year for seven consecutive years; and Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces list for seven straight years. Visit rate.com for more information.

