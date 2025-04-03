Accessplus Awarded Grant To Expand High-Speed Fiber Internet In Pittsfield

AccessPlus Company Logo

AccessPlus wins Massachusetts Broadband Institute Retrofit Program grant to bring fast fiber internet to 13 affordable housing properties in Pittsfield, MA

PITTSFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- AccessPlus is proud to announce that it has been selected as a recipient of Massachusetts Broadband Institutions' state grant as part of the Healey-Driscoll Administration's $10.4 million initiative to modernize public and affordable housing internet infrastructure. AccessPlus will use the award from this funding to bring high-speed fiber internet to 13 multi-unit dwelling properties, serving 587 housing units in Pittsfield, MA.

AccessPlus is the only 2nd round award winner to provide a minimum starting speed of 500 Mbps internet connectivity to all their housing units, with options for residents to upgrade to multi-gig fiber internet for even greater speeds.

“We are committed to delivering high-quality, high-speed internet to the Pittsfield community,” said Kevin Alward, CEO of AccessPlus.“This grant allows us to further our mission of ensuring that everyone has access to the fast and reliable internet they need.”

A long-term member of the Pittsfield community, for over 20 years AccessPlus has been delivering Dedicated Internet Service via fiber, fixed wireless, Metro Ethernet, and enterprise network management - with service provided by local technicians and support teams.

The new AccessPlus Fiber Broadband network went online with the first business customers in Pittsfield in June 2024, and the company has continued to expand its network and services throughout Pittsfield. The newly built symmetrical, multi-gig network with speeds up to 20 Gbps will be opening orders up for residential and business fiber in April 2025.

AccessPlus submitted their proposal for the third round of funding under the Massachusetts Broadband Institute's Residential Retrofit Program, aiming to continue expanding fiber internet access.

AccessPlus thanks the Massachusetts Broadband Institute for this award and the opportunity to deliver high-speed fiber internet to Pittsfield residents, and looks forward to providing best-in-class connectivity to ensure they have the necessary resources in today's connected world.

For more information about AccessPlus and to check availability in your area, visit .

About AccessPlus Communications:

AccessPlus is a leading provider of high-speed fiber internet in the Berkshires and the Capital District of New York, dedicated to delivering reliable, affordable, and future-ready connectivity to homes and businesses. AccessPlus is led by CEO Kevin Alward and COO Jason Cummins. Both of whom bring decades of telecommunications leadership experience. For further information, please visit GetAccessPlus .

AccessPlus is part of the RingSquared group, offering comprehensive end-to-end communications platforms. These platforms encompass voice, data, tracking, analytics, networking, and connectivity solutions. The RingSquared portfolio includes brands such as RingSquared Telecom, RingSquared International, AccessPlus, Crocker Communications, Dial800, and Kall8, each contributing to a seamless and integrated communications experience.

