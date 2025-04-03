Centra Health Receives Accreditation From Autism Commission On Quality (ACQ)

Centra Health

- Crystal Collette, senior director, Centra HealthLOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ) has awarded a full two-year accreditation to Centra Health for its applied behavior analysis (ABA) programs in Virginia.This newly accredited organization offers ABA healthcare services to individuals and families impacted by autism. Its program was evaluated against ACQ's Applied Behavior Analysis Accreditation Program Standards and Guide.“Today marks a significant milestone for our organization as we proudly announce our accreditation, a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence and high standards,” said Crystal Collette, Centra Health's senior director of psychiatry and behavioral health.“This accreditation is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of our team, showcasing our relentless pursuit of excellence in every aspect of our operations."Centra Health is a regional nonprofit healthcare system based in Lynchburg, Virginia. The Centra Autism and Developmental Clinic serves as a comprehensive hub for autism screening, diagnosis, medication management, and therapies, including applied behavior analysis (ABA), speech-language pathology, occupational therapy, and individual and family therapy. Centra Health's multidisciplinary team develops individualized treatment plans to foster growth, development, and independence. Committed to improving health and quality of life, Centra Health strives to provide compassionate, evidence-based care to the communities it serves.“People with autism deserve high-quality ABA services,” said Erick Dubuque, director of ACQ.“Organizations applying for accreditation from the Autism Commission on Quality must meet rigorous standards for patient care, administration, and transparency. Centra Health underwent a thorough review process to earn its accreditation.”ACQ's review process includes a wide range of business, clinical, and quality improvement activities to promote best practices and evidence-based pathways. The assessment considers clinical observations and satisfaction surveys from patients and staff, leadership interviews, and a desktop review.ACQ continues to accept new applications for its two-year accreditation from organizations offering ABA as a healthcare service to individuals with autism. To learn more, visit autismcommission .###About Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ)The Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ) is a nonprofit accreditation agency that recognizes applied behavior analysis organizations serving individuals and families impacted by autism. ACQ's mission is to continuously improve the impact of applied behavior analysis services for the autism community through education and accreditation of provider organizations.ACQ is a single-member LLC of the Council of Autism Service Providers (CASP), a known and trusted nonprofit trade association for organizations serving individuals with autism. ACQ receives financial and in-kind support from CASP but maintains firewalls that protect the integrity of its essential accreditation activities. Our vision is for all recipients of applied behavior analysis services to reach their full potential through access to organizations offering the highest level of care. Learn more at autismcommission.About CentraCentra is a regional nonprofit healthcare system based in Lynchburg, Virginia. Serving its communities for over three decades, Centra has more than 7,300 caregivers, 500 employed providers and physicians, and a medical staff of nearly 800. Providing care in 50 locations, Centra serves over 500,000 people through critical medical services in central and southern Virginia. Centra is committed to improving the health and quality of life of the communities it serves. For more information, please visit, Centrahealth.

