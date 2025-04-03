Bitcoin 2025 Hackathon To Unite Global Builders In Las Vegas With $30K In Prizes And Mainstage Spotlight

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) A three-day sprint for Bitcoin developers to prototype, compete, and take the main stage at the world's largest Bitcoin conference .

LAS VEGAS – April 2, 2025 – BTC Inc., the organizers of the world's largest Bitcoin conference , today announced the The Bitcoin Games B25 Hackathon presented by Bitcoin ++- a high-impact builder event designed to push the boundaries of what's possible on Bitcoin . Submissions open April 7, with the winner being announced during the conference (May 27–29). The Hackathon will bring together developers, designers, protocol engineers, and startups from around the world to build and ship new open-source tools that move the ecosystem forward.

With a current prize purse of $30,000 and growing, the hackathon offers one of the most visible platforms in the industry for emerging Bitcoin infrastructure. Finalists will present their work in front of 30k+ attendees including investors, media, and the broader Bitcoin community. Whether one is working on Lightning, custody, privacy, AI integrations, or protocol innovation-this is where ideas gain visibility.

Participation is free and open to all skill levels. Builders can register solo or as a team, and all eligible submissions will receive complimentary festival passes to attend Bitcoin 2025 .

The Hackathon builds on a growing legacy of open-source experimentation that has seeded real innovation across the Bitcoin ecosystem. Past participants have gone on to develop impactful projects like ZBD, Trade Guardian, El Tor and TwelveCash-tools focused on improving bitcoin . This year's competition is made possible with the support of key sponsors including exSat, B++, and UTXO, a venture capital fund, who are helping to fuel the next wave of Bitcoin -native development. Together, they reflect Bitcoin 2025 's broader mission: to accelerate open-source progress, empower grassroots contributors, and give builders the space-and the spotlight-to shape Bitcoin 's next chapter.







Journalists are invited to tune in to a special kickoff X Space hosted by @TheBitcoinConf on Monday, April 7th at 6:00pm , where full details of the competition will be revealed and questions from interested participants will be answered live.

The Bitcoin Games B25 Hackathon offers strategic opportunities for sponsors looking to support Bitcoin -native innovation and connect with technical talent. Sponsors can fund bounties, offer developer tools or infrastructure, and mentor participating teams. Supporting the hackathon will position brands in front of a highly engaged audience of open-source contributors, founders, and future ecosystem leaders. To learn more or inquire about sponsorship:

The Bitcoin Conference , organized by BTC Media (parent company of Bitcoin Magazine), is a global event series featuring notable industry speakers, policymakers, workshops, exhibitions, and entertainment. These events serve as vital platforms for Bitcoin industry leaders, developers, investors, and enthusiasts to gather, network, and exchange ideas. The flagship event took place in Nashville, Tennessee, in 2024, and Bitcoin 2025 is scheduled to be held in Las Vegas in May 2025. Its international events include Bitcoin Asia (Hong Kong, August 2025), Bitcoin Amsterdam (2025 TBD), and Bitcoin MENA (Abu Dhabi, 2025 TBD).

