Groundbreaking Suicide Prevention Training For CNY School Districts Tackles Urgent Mental Health Crisis

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Oswego Health organized the event in collaboration with local organizations, with Dr. Daniel Reidenberg, Managing Director of the National Council for Suicide Prevention, providing expert training. Dr. Reidenberg's session covered essential strategies for recognizing and addressing suicide risks, drawing on his global experience training over 350,000 individuals in suicide prevention.

The event was supported by Onondaga County and the Lobdell Family Foundation, whose $1 million donation to Oswego Health ensures ongoing access to critical mental health resources, especially for youth. The foundation's commitment is instrumental in reshaping mental health care in Central New York.

Jamie Leszczynski, SVP of Communications at Oswego Health, shared her personal connection to the cause, having lost her brother Ryan to suicide at age 16. "At Oswego Health, our mantra is simple – 'We Care.' We care about finding answers, supporting each other, and being there for our community," she stated, underscoring her advocacy in reducing stigma and raising awareness around mental health issues.

The training focused on equipping attendees with skills to identify warning signs, intervene effectively, and foster a supportive school environment. Real-life scenario discussions addressed challenges like social media, violence, and mental health issues. Participants also learned the Ask, Listen, Respond, Follow-up protocol for handling suicide risks.

This event marks a significant step forward in tackling the mental health crisis in schools. Through partnerships between Oswego Health, Onondaga County, and the Lobdell Family Foundation, Central New York is working to create a future where students receive the care and support they need to thrive.

About Oswego Health:

Oswego Health provides accessible, quality care to residents throughout Oswego County. Established in 1881, the system includes Oswego Hospital, a psychiatric acute-care facility, skilled nursing facilities, and various outpatient services. Oswego Health is committed to improving the health and well-being of the community through compassionate care. For more information, visit .

Contact: Jamie Leszczynski

(315) 349-5601

[email protected]

SOURCE Oswego Health