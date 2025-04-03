Heritage Capital Group Advises Mittauer & Associates On Sale

MENAFN - PR Newswire)is an engineering company providing water, wastewater, civil, and structural engineering services to municipalities, utilities, and counties throughout Florida and Georgia. The Company was founded in 1989 by Joe Mittauer, P.E., with a unique model that delivers quality engineering services through grant funding to small and mid-sized municipalities and utilities with significant engineering needs. Today, Mittauer boasts more grant-funded project experience than any other engineering firm in Florida.

CPH provides architecture, engineering, environmental, landscape architecture, mechanical, electrical, plumbing, structural, planning, surveying and mapping, and transportation/traffic planning services. CPH is part of the Trilon family, a group of infrastructure consulting businesses that aims to bring together leading planning, engineering, and design firms to deliver smart and sustainable infrastructure solutions, focusing on transportation, water, energy, environment, and community infrastructure. Trilon is backed by Alpine Investors, a private equity firm that builds enduring businesses with engineering firms focused on delivering practical and sustainable infrastructure solutions.

"Joe and his team have built an impressive company with a strong competitive niche, given their engineering expertise in water and waste water projects combined with their deep knowledge of grant and low-cost funding to support the projects," remarked Mac Holley, principal at Heritage. "We were honored to work with them."

"Partnering with Heritage was the best decision we could have made for our business transition," commented Joseph Mittauer, president of Mittauer. "Their team's depth of knowledge, strategic approach, and unwavering support made all the difference. They navigated every detail with precision, ensuring a smooth and successful transaction. I highly recommend Heritage to any business owner considering a sale."

Heritage served as the exclusive financial advisor and intermediary to Mittauer. Mac Holley and Bill Sorenson led the deal team, which also included Don Wiggins, Howard Serkin, Hannah Solomon, and Mike Bouton. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Heritage Capital Group provides objective advice to private companies in the areas of mergers, acquisitions and divestitures, business valuations, debt and equity capital raises, corporate restructurings, and financial and strategic advisory services focused on enhancing the value of business enterprises. Heritage Capital Group is a FINRA registered broker-dealer, and a member of Oaklins, the world's most experienced mid-market M&A advisor, with 850 professionals globally and dedicated industry teams in 45 countries worldwide.

