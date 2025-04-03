Rocketlane And Forsys Partner To Power Scalable, High-Impact Service Delivery For Modern Enterprises

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocketlane, the next-gen PSA and client onboarding platform purpose-built for services delivery teams, is proud to announce its partnership with Forsys, a global leader in Lead-to-Revenue transformation. This collaboration marks a shared vision to empower businesses with seamless, high-velocity, and scalable service delivery across the customer lifecycle.

As a strategic reseller, Forsys will bring Rocketlane's next-gen PSA platform into its suite of solutions, enabling enterprises to align their delivery engine with revenue-driving outcomes. With Rocketlane, Forsys customers will gain unprecedented visibility, predictability, and control over their service operations-while accelerating time-to-value and maximizing impact from day one.

Srikrishnan Ganesan, CEO, Rocketlane, added, "We're excited to partner with Forsys. Their deep domain expertise and transformation-first approach make them a powerful strategic reseller. Together, we're redefining service delivery excellence to help businesses accelerate their value delivery, elevate client partnerships, and drive measurable operational impact."

Built for today's dynamic service organizations, Rocketlane offers a unified workspace that connects projects, resources, financials, and clients-driving better collaboration, accountability, and outcomes. Forsys' commitment to delivering end-to-end, scalable business transformation solutions is a natural fit for Rocketlane's mission to redefine PSA.

"Our partnership with Rocketlane is a natural extension of our mission to deliver complete, value-driven solutions to our customers," said Srinivas Vemuri, Chief Operating Officer and SVP, Cloud Solutions, Forsys. "By including Rocketlane into our offering, we're enabling enterprises to streamline service delivery, enhance operational visibility, and synchronize execution with broader revenue objectives."

This partnership reflects a shared focus on driving operational excellence and elevating the delivery experience for businesses navigating rapid growth and evolving customer expectations.

About Rocketlane

Rocketlane is a purpose-built PSA and client onboarding platform that helps businesses deliver predictable outcomes, accelerate time-to-value, and improve team utilization and project profitability. It replaces legacy PSA and generic project tools with an all-in-one, modern, client-centric solution. Rocketlane enables real-time collaboration, enhances visibility for customers and internal teams, and drives continuous improvement with trends and benchmarks across projects. Learn more at .

About Forsys

Forsys is a California-based solution-centric organization, globally recognized for its expertise in the quote-to-cash consulting landscape. Since 2015, Forsys has led the way in blending strategy, design, and technology to deliver customized, high-impact outcomes for clients. Learn more at .

Press contact

Kirthika Soundararajan

[email protected]

+91 9972816955

