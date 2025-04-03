Holistic Health Is Trending. Can Companies Meet The Need?

Having a Holistic Approach to Health Is No Longer a Fringe Concept. It's a Mainstream Movement - and Suppliers Must Plan Ahead to Keep Up.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The health and wellness market is growing at a rapid rate. As this area of the economy continues to thrive, it's important for businesses and suppliers to recognize the importance of meeting the growing emphasis not just on natural or organic health initiatives, but holistic ones, as well. This key trend is one that marketing and distribution agency TruLife Distribution reviews regularly and is seeing gain unprecedented attention heading into 2025.

The global health and wellness market was valued at $4.7 trillion in 2021 and according to recent research , is expected to grow to nearly $13 trillion by 2031. That's approximately 275% growth across an entire sector within a decade.

While projected growth in "health and wellness" is helpful to a degree, it's important for business owners and investors in this area to understand the factors driving this growth. There are many areas worth considering. Women's health is one of these fast-growing areas. Longevity and anti-aging is another. One of the most consistent areas that gains headlines at the moment is the broad yet focused area of "holistic health" or "holistic wellness."

"The idea of holistically maintaining the body's health isn't new," said Brian Gould, founder and CEO of TruLife Distribution. "However, we are seeing it make inroads into the collective consumer consciousness in new ways in 2025. People are more interested than ever in setting their bodies up to thrive. Rather than address problems after the fact, they want to head them off by preserving and strengthening their health using the latest methods, techniques, and technological tools available."

The trend is obvious if you look for it. The aforementioned market size report listed "Growing consumer interest in preventive healthcare and holistic wellness" as the top driving factor behind the growing health and wellness market. Gould and his team already emphasized holistic health as a leading health and wellness trend for 2025 months ago, as well, with Gould saying at the time, "People are tired of reactive solutions targeting symptoms. They want to cultivate holistic, preventative health, and the supplement market is helping with that process."

For Gould, the growing focus on holistic health is the right move. It indicates that an informed and educated consumer base is learning to invest in their health up front rather than after problems have developed. This also positions health and wellness brands, and especially supplement manufacturers, at the forefront of a movement that is gaining more steam each year. Gould sees this as a golden opportunity for forward-thinking manufacturers to plan ahead, make moves, expand market share, and, like consumers with their health, be proactive rather than reactive.

