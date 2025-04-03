$45 Million In Infrastructure Funding Secured In Washington State Senate Capital Budget For Critical Irrigation Infrastructure Project To Help Stop Groundwater Depletion In Parts Of Grant, Adams And Lincoln Counties

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The EL 22.1 Project, which aims to deliver surface water from the Federal Columbia Basin Project (CBP), will replace groundwater pumping in the Odessa Subarea, where decades of irrigation have critically depleted the aquifer. The innovative project will draw water from the East Columbia Basin Irrigation District's (ECBID) East Low Canal, providing relief to farmers and communities north of I-90 and east of Moses Lake, Washington – in portions of Grant, Adams and Lincoln Counties.

With nearly 100% of its design and engineering complete, the EL 22.1 system is construction-ready. Once operational, it will irrigate thousands of acres of agricultural land, making it the largest single irrigation system within OGWRP to date. This importance irrigation infrastructure project represents a monumental achievement in the effort to safeguard water resources, enhance agricultural productivity, and bolster the regional economy.

The EL 22.1 Project is expected to generate significant economic benefits for communities in the Columbia Basin, reinforcing the region's agricultural stability and long-term prosperity:



Agricultural Expansion & Stability – The entire EL 22.1 Project, once all phases are completed, will eventually provide surface water irrigation approximately 16,000 acres of farmland, supporting many farms and more than 70 families. By ensuring consistent water availability, farmers can increase crop yields, improve soil health, and expand production, strengthening the local and regional food supply chain.

Job Creation & Economic Growth – The construction and operation of the EL 22.1 system will create hundreds of jobs in engineering, construction, maintenance, and agricultural operations. Additionally, improved irrigation will boost agribusiness revenue, attracting investment in food processing industries and supporting rural economies in the Columbia Basin. Energy Savings & Cost Reduction – By replacing groundwater pumping with surface water irrigation, the project will conserve 52,080 megawatt-hours of renewable energy, reducing operational costs for farmers and lowering environmental impact. This shift will cut electricity expenses, making farming more sustainable and cost-effective.

The Odessa Aquifer has been experiencing severe depletion due to many decades of groundwater pumping for irrigation. The EL 22.1 Project will directly address this issue by:



Replacing Groundwater Use – The EL 22.1 Project once entirely completed will remove 34 wells from pumping groundwater, saving 51,972 acre-feet (17 billion gallons) of water annually. This will stabilize water levels, ensuring long-term sustainability for farmers and communities in the Columbia Basin.

Reducing Pumping Costs & Improving Water Quality – Groundwater in the Odessa Subarea is deep, hot, and high in sodium, making it expensive to pump. By transitioning to surface water, farmers will reduce energy costs and access cleaner, more reliable water. Long-Term Sustainability & Environmental Benefits – The project aligns with broader efforts under the Odessa Groundwater Replacement Program (OGWRP), which aims to secure clean, available water for future generations. By reducing reliance on groundwater, the EL 22.1 system will protect the aquifer, ensuring water security for decades to come.

The EL 22.1 system's comprehensive infrastructure includes canal turnout facilities, a large-scale canal pump station, booster pump stations, and miles of large-diameter pipelines. Designed to meet U.S. Bureau of Reclamation engineering standards, the project will provide a sustainable surface water supply to areas previously reliant on overburdened groundwater wells.

By enabling surface water irrigation, the project is expected to reduce risks to the agricultural sector, drive economic development, and attract investment in food processing industries. It will serve as a blueprint for sustainable water management, ensuring long-term resilience in the Columbia Basin.

The EL 22.1 Landowner Association has championed this initiative, working tirelessly with key stakeholders, including the ECBID, the Bureau of Reclamation, the Washington State Department of Ecology, and local legislators. The project has garnered widespread support from counties, cities, economic development councils, ports, chambers of commerce, agricultural businesses, food processors, and community leaders in Grant, Adams and Lincoln Counties.

The EL 22.1 Surface Water Irrigation Project is more than an infrastructure undertaking-it is a lifeline for the Columbia Basin's irrigated agricultural heritage and economic vitality. Construction is set to begin soon, and will occur in phases, beginning a pivotal chapter in a journey toward water sustainability for communities and farms north of I-90 and east of Moses Lake.

