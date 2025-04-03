Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Conversations In Heaven: A Journey Into The Heavenly Realm


2025-04-03 08:46:31
About the Book:

Conversations in Heaven: A Journey into the Heavenly Realm follows Wisdom the Guardian Angel as he guides his five charges-Julie, Rashid, Abbie, Tiny, and Sophia-through the heavenly realm on their way to the City of God where God Almighty reigns.

Sue Campbell weaves a captivating narrative that will resonate with readers interested in the beauty and promises of heaven, God's forgiveness, and His redemption for all who have sinned and fallen short of the glory of God.

About the Author:

Sue Campbell is a former toy designer and magazine publisher who grew up in Leeds, Alabama.

Sue shared, "You'll never think of heaven in the same way after you read this book."

Event Details:

  • Date: April 12, 2025
  • Time: 10:00 am
  • Location: Jane Culbreth Public Library, Leeds, Alabama
  • Contact: Sue Campbell at [email protected] or 850-319-3277

Where to Buy:

Conversations in Heaven: A Journey into the Heavenly Realm is available for purchase everywhere books are sold and on Amazon .

