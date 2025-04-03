Rotoedge Pro Software Provides Plantwide Inventory Tracking For Increased Rotomolding Order Booking, Delivery & Revenue

RotoEdge Pro helps Rotomolders increase margins, track customer projects and reduce scrap.

VANCOUVER, WA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- RotoEdge, the developer of market-leading applications that provide rotomolding manufacturers with real-time scheduling, planning, machine and labor productivity, production data and inventory control, today announced the company launched its new RotoEdge Pro Version 2.4 Software.

The new RotoEdge Pro Version 2.4 Software provides the capability to have real-time Inventory tracking of the plant's use, and availability, of raw materials such as resin, stock items, and finished goods including materials used on Scrap and Work in Progress (WIP) production parts. This real-time data allows plant operations and production managers to know exactly what materials inventory is available at any time in the plant, so that they can book new customer orders, or fix issues quickly and complete existing order production.

RotoEdge Pro's real-time data allows rotational molders to review the progress of any customer order at any time, view the rate and detailed statistics of Scrapped production, and prioritize production scheduling by machine or personnel across every work shift. These RotoEdge Pro real-time data capabilities provide rotomolding operations hundreds of thousands of dollars in annual savings and revenue.

“RotoEdge Pro gives Rotomolders visibility and opportunity: the real-time info that allows them to reduce Scrap and move more parts through the oven. This quickly increases their shift, daily and monthly revenue,” said Jonathan Smalley, CEO of RotoEdge Pro.“When Rotomolders reduce the quantity of Scrap one part per shift per machine, and can get one more arm through the oven, they can increase their monthly revenue 10-30 percent. This revenue increase occurs without adding any labor cost – it's created through just using good, real-time data.”

Rotomolding: Mistakes are Costly

Operating a rotational molding machine with multiple arms and molds can require time-consuming manual scheduling and order tracking. Most manufacturers have multiple machines and multiple plants. Until now, rotomolders relied on complex spreadsheets, whiteboards, hand counting and extensive manual updates to track and manage customer orders, machine and even personnel training and production. Hopefully these rotomolders have accurate paper-based info, but many times it's not.

Generally, once the manual, paper-based planning schedule is completed, the information is handed off to machine operators, with the hope that they will complete the tasks as planned. Plant operators have had to constantly check inventory, and“walk the plant” floor to double-check product counts. Over time, this manual process leads to misplaced customer orders, excess costly Scrap, and lost production time.

“Waiting for parts, resin or orders costs rotomolders money. Scrap costs Rotational Molders twice: for the first production and the second run of products to replace the Scrap. Plus, delays to customers, additional use of resin and parts, and time on the rotomold arms,” added Mr. Smalley.“RotoEdge Pro's real-time info helps Rotomolders reduce Scrap and eliminate costly mistakes. They can turn what used to be Scrap into Revenue.”

The challenge of ERP systems

Complex ERP and accounting software applications were not created to manage the rotomolding scheduling cross-manufacturing tasks, order tracking, resin requirements, labor output, Scrap challenges, or productivity measurement. There was not an easy-to-use, quickly-implemented software production system built specifically for their manufacturing challenges.

RotoEdge Pro was designed for complex multi-part dimensional manufacturing and machines that produce from 1-15 molds at one time. RotoEdge Pro provides machine and arm scheduling and on-floor logging, to give plant operators real-time information and tracking of customer orders.

RotoEdge Pro Creates Rotomolding Productivity

RotoEdge Pro is the first and only rotomolding-specific scheduling and production control application that solves complex manufacturing challenges. RotoEdge Pro software was developed to solve the problems of paper-based rotomolding scheduling, order tracking, change orders and updates. With RotoEdge Pro, operations managers can track machine productivity, available capacity, non-conforming or Scrap product, trends and order status, as well as employee performance – all in real-time.

Pricing and Availability

The new RotoEdge Pro 2.4 also includes Improved International support and metrics, line plant scheduling and new APIs created for easy connectivity to Accounting and ERP applications. The connectivity to Accounting and ERP applications allow rotomolding plants to send and receive real-time production and inventory data to their Accounting software systems, and create true real-time synchronization of inventory. RotoEdge Pro 2.4 also includes a revamped shipping User Interface (UI), that allows operations managers to log and stage finished product production. This creates greater plant efficiency for faster packing, loading and transportation to customers.

RotoEdge Pro Version 2.4 is available now to all current customers. Rotational molding and plastics manufacturers that are interested in a product demonstration, on-site testing, or a benefits assessment can contact RotoEdge Pro at or Phone at +1- 360-882-0410.

About RotoEdge

RotoEdge is advanced rotational molding production management and scheduling software. The company is based in Vancouver, Washington with product dealers around the world. RotoEdge was developed by SmaK Plastics, a trusted, family-owned full-service commercial and custom rotational molding manufacturing company. To learn more about RotoEdge and its capabilities, visit

RotoEdge Pro helps your operators improve productivity, and reduce Scrap.

