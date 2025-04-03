Pickleball Kingdom Opens In Mount Pleasant, SC

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We're excited to see Pickleball Kingdom officially open in Mount Pleasant, SC, and we couldn't be happier to have Chris and Kelly Ogden leading the charge," said Ace Rodrigues, Founder and CEO of Pickleball Kingdom. "This opening marks another exciting milestone in our mission to deliver a premier indoor pickleball experience to communities around the world."

The Mount Pleasant club features nine premium indoor courts plus a dedicated practice dink court, all designed to provide a world-class playing environment for players of all skill levels. With climate-controlled conditions, a mezzanine viewing area, community room, pro shop, and top-tier amenities, the facility is built to deliver a high-quality experience both on and off the court.

A highlight of the new location is Pickleball 101, a complimentary class created specifically for beginners. This introductory program offers a welcoming and accessible way for newcomers to learn the game for free and experience the excitement of pickleball in a supportive environment. In addition to Pickleball 101, the club offers a full slate of programming, including professional coaching and clinics, youth development initiatives, competitive leagues and tournaments, and opportunities for community and corporate events.

"We're thrilled to bring Pickleball Kingdom to Belle Hall Shopping Center in Mount Pleasant! Pickleball Kingdom is more than just a place to play pickleball-it's a place to make new friends, improve your skills, and have fun! The energy at Pickleball Kingdom is unlike anywhere else, and we are looking forward to creating community with everyone!" said franchisees Chris and Kelly Ogden.

Pickleball Kingdom's President and Chief Global Officer, Rob Streett, added, "Chris and Kelly Ogden have shown an incredible commitment to elevating the player experience in Mount Pleasant. Their passion for the sport and dedication to building community make them the perfect leaders for this club. We're confident this location will set a new standard for indoor pickleball in the region."

To celebrate the grand opening, Pickleball Kingdom Belle Hall will host a special weekend event from Friday, April 25th to Sunday, April 27th, featuring raffle prizes, a ribbon-cutting ceremony, founding member festivities, and special promotions.

About Pickleball Kingdom

Pickleball Kingdom is the premier indoor pickleball franchise, dedicated to fostering community and providing world-class facilities. With a mission to create a global network of pickleball venues, Pickleball Kingdom is at the forefront of the fastest-growing sport in the U.S.

As pickleball continues to surge in popularity, Pickleball Kingdom invites driven individuals to explore franchise opportunities and join this exciting growth. For more information, visit .

