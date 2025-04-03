Global Wine & Food Event Returns To Wine Country

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Saturday's Grand Tasting (12:30-4:30pm) will feature curated bites from Food Network, Iron Chef, Bravo, Top Chef and Chopped stars including Antonia Lofaso, Crista Luedtke, Lee Anne Wong, Maneet Chauhan, Stephanie Izard, and Matt Horn, paired with wines from over 150 local and world-renowned producers. The Vintners Plaza Grand Tasting is the heart of the festival, bringing together the best in food and wine. Returning this year to the weekend events, local favorite chefs include; Domenica Catelli, Duskie Estes, Tracey Shepos Cenami, along with Willi's Seafood Executive Chef/Owner Mark Stark, Assistant Executive CDC Austin Sanville, and Chef de Cuisine Rogelio Rebolledo.

This year's highlights include the Sushi by Scratch Restaurants Omakase Dinner at Aperture Cellars and Courses On the Court lunch at Kendall-Jackson Wine Estate & Gardens. The NBA league's Official Wine Partner welcomes guests to a farm-to-table lunch that celebrates the shared respect for greatness in the kitchen, on the court, and in the garden. It features Kendall-Jackson's Executive Chef Tracey Shepos Cenami, Master Culinary Gardener Tucker Taylor, Top Chef Stephanie Izard, Marc Spears veteran NBA reporter, Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer/NBA writer for ESPN's Andscape and NBA legends. Additionally, Chef Matt Horn of Horn Barbecue will host the West Coast Barbecue Lunch at Orsi Family Vineyards, blending Texas and Southern BBQ traditions with California's inventive culinary spirit.

For Platinum VIP Weekend Package holders there will be a special lunch at MacMurray Estate with Ravenswood Winery and Healdsburg's partner Chef, Food Network Star, Michael Reed alongside winemaker Michael Eddy-Cort and Sommelier Amanda McCrossin. The Platinum Dinner at Chalk Hill Estate will be an unmatched culinary experience with renowned chefs Maneet Chauhan, Antonia Lofaso, and Crista Luedtke, alongside local talents Craig Wilmer, Executive Chef of The Restaurant at Farmhouse Inn; David Lawrence, Executive Chef of Goodnight's Prime Steak + Spirits; and Eric Piacentine, Executive Chef of MacArthur Place Hotel & Spa.

J Vineyards' award-winning culinary series Shifting the Lens, returns highlighting fresh perspectives and exciting pairings. Chef Michael Reed, James Beard Best Chef West nominee curates a dining journey through the lens of a biracial chef: marrying Southern influences from the foodways of the Black south with his California upbringing paired with J Vineyards' sparkling and still wines.

Sunday's spectacular Wine-Down Pool Party will be at The Montage Healdsburg including all croquet on the lawn. This year's event will also feature a legendary wine panel Lifelong Leaders of Terroir: Dig Deeper into California's Grand Cru Vineyards, guests will taste wines from iconic vineyards that define California's winemaking legacy. The producers and winemakers will talk about iconic terroirs and the process from grape to glass. Featuring Bruce Phillips - Vine Hill Ranch, Jeff Pisoni - Pisoni Vineyards, Blake Wood - Mondavi To Kalon Vineyard, Andy Erickson - Hyde Vineyard, David Ramey - Ritchie Vineyard and Justin Ennis -Joseph Phelps Freestone - Quarter Moon Vineyard.

Get ready to rock out with your wine at a live outdoor concert featuring soul and R&B star, Allen Stone, at Rodney Strong Vineyards on Friday, May 16th. Known for his powerhouse vocals and genre-blending style-fusing funk, gospel, folk-rock, and classic R&B-Allen Stone's electrifying performances have captivated audiences worldwide. Often compared to legends like Stevie Wonder and Marvin Gaye, his dynamic sound promises to deliver an unforgettable night of music.

The Big Bottle Party at The Matheson returns with Guy Fieri. The spectacular evening featuring large-format wines from iconic Sonoma County winemakers and global producers, perfectly paired with late-night bites by celebrity Chefs Dustin Valette , Lee Anne Wong , and Viet Pham . Sushi by Scratch Restaurants: Healdsburg will be doing a mini Omakase experience in their space. The celebration continues with Wonder Bread 5 , bringing high-energy music to keep the party alive all night long.

"Each year, we're fortunate to welcome wine and food lovers from across the U.S. It's an honor to host guests in Healdsburg and showcase world-class wine and food. Our goal is to celebrate the talented makers, honor our agricultural roots, embrace culinary diversity, and promote sustainability, all while pairing local talent with top chefs from across the country," exclaimed Steve Dveris, founder and CEO of the festival

Events will be held around Healdsburg, including The Matheson, Sushi by Scratch: Healdsburg, Montage Healdsburg, and Mayacama Golf Club along with wineries including, Chalk Hill Estate, Kendall-Jackson Wine Estate & Gardens , MacMurray Estate, Marine Layer winemaking facility and Rodney Strong Vineyards, Aperture Cellars and J Vineyards, The Mill District and more.

Partners of HWFE include Kendall-Jackson Wine Estate & Gardens, Stonestreet Estate Vineyards, Foley Family Wines & Spirits, and FOOD & WINE. The Official Water is San Benedetto, Official Trash Sponsor is GLAD, Official Large Appliance Sponsor is Signature Kitchen Suite (SKS), along with event co-founders the Sonoma County Winegrowers. The Reserve Lounge at The Matheson Rooftop presented by First Citizens Wealth and Silicon Valley Bank, a division of First Citizens Bank.

Contact:

Kristen Green

415-567-2999

[email protected]

SOURCE Healdsburg Wine & Food Experience