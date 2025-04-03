Converge Technology Solutions Reminds Shareholders To Vote In Advance Of Proxy Voting Deadline For The Upcoming Special Meeting

TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (" Converge " or the " Company ") (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF ) reminds its shareholders to vote ahead of the proxy voting deadline for the upcoming special meeting of shareholders (the " Meeting "). At the Meeting, Converge's shareholders will be asked to vote on a special resolution (the " Arrangement Resolution ") to approve the previously announced statutory plan of arrangement, as amended, under the Canada Business Corporations Act (the " Arrangement ") between Converge and an affiliate of H.I.G. Capital (" H.I.G. "), pursuant to which, H.I.G. will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares (the " Common Shares ") of the Company for cash consideration of C$6.00 per Common Share, other than certain Common Shares held by certain shareholders who entered into rollover equity agreements.

Converge Board Recommendation

The board of directors of Converge (the "Board") (with an interested director abstaining) unanimously recommends that shareholders vote "FOR" the Arrangement Resolution.

Full details of the Arrangement and the Meeting, including voting instructions, are set out in the Company's management information circular dated March 10, 2025 (the " Circular ") and related proxy materials in respect of the Meeting, which are filed under Converge's profile on SEDAR+ ( ) as well as on Converge's website at .

Vote Today

Shareholders are encouraged to read the Circular and vote in advance of the proxy voting deadline of 11:00 a.m. (Toronto time) on April 8, 2025.

Meeting Details

The Meeting will be held in a virtual-only meeting format on April 10, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. (Toronto time) via audio webcast at .

Shareholder Questions & Voting Assistance

Shareholders who have questions about voting their Common Shares or require assistance may contact Laurel Hill Advisory Group, Converge's proxy solicitation agent and shareholder communications advisor, as follows:

Laurel Hill Advisory Group

Toll Free: 1-877-452-7184 (for Shareholders in North America)

International: +1 416-304-0211 (for Shareholders outside Canada and the US)

By Email: [email protected]

About Converge

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is reimagining the way businesses think about IT-a vision driven by people, for people. Since 2017, we've focused on delivering outcomes-driven solutions that tackle human- centered challenges. As a services-led, software-enabled, IT & Cloud Solutions provider, we combine deep expertise, local connections, and global resources to deliver industry-leading solutions.

Through advanced analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), cloud platforms, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and workplace transformation, we empower businesses across industries to innovate, streamline operations, and achieve meaningful results. Our AIM (Advise, Implement, Manage) methodology ensures solutions are tailored to our customers' specific needs, aligning with existing systems to drive success without complexity.

Discover IT reimagined with Converge-where innovation meets people. Learn more at convergetp.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, " forward-looking statements ") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation regarding Converge and its business. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected" "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts". "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Specifically, statements regarding the anticipated timing of the Meeting and other statements that are not statements of historical facts are considered forward-looking information. The anticipated dates indicated may change for a number of reasons, including the necessity to extend the time limits for satisfying the other conditions for the completion of the Arrangement. The forward-looking information are based on management's opinions, estimates and assumptions. While these opinions, estimates and assumptions are considered by the Company to be appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances as of the date of this press release, they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

The forward looking information are subject to significant risks including, without limitation: risks relating to the completion of the Arrangement and general economic conditions.

If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the opinions, estimates or assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results or future events might vary materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward- looking information, there may be other risk factors not presently known to the Company or that the Company presently believes are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking information.

There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date made. The forward- looking information contained in this press release represents the Company's expectations as of the date specified herein, and are subject to change after such date. However, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of those statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws.

All of the forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements.

For further information contact: Converge Technology Solutions Corp., Email: [email protected] , Phone: 416-360-1495

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED