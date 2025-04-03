Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Named One Of The Most Trustworthy Companies In America By Newsweek For Third Consecutive Year

PASADENA, Calif., April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE ), the first, preeminent, longest-tenured and pioneering owner, operator and developer of collaborative MegacampusTM ecosystems in AAA life science innovation cluster locations, today announced that it has been named one of the Most Trustworthy Companies in America by Newsweek for the third consecutive year. Alexandria was selected for this prestigious annual list, which was compiled in collaboration with the publication's market research partner Statista, based on the results of an independent survey of 25,000 U.S. residents who rated companies on customer, investor and employee trust, as well as an analysis of online media sentiment. Alexandria is one of only four S&P 500 REITs recognized in the real estate and housing category.

"We are honored that Newsweek has again recognized us with this significant and meaningful award. Our achievement as a multiyear winner reinforces our reputation as the most trusted brand in life science real estate," said Joel S. Marcus, executive chairman and founder of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. and Alexandria Venture Investments. "We founded Alexandria as a garage startup in 1994 and created a new kind of real estate company dedicated to the critically important life science industry. Since our inception, we have been at the vanguard of the industry's incredible innovation and its endeavor to extend and save lives; and, with 10,000 diseases, over 90% of which still have no approved treatments, there continues to be immense growth potential for the future. Guided by our one-of-a-kind culture of idea meritocracy, integrity, mutual respect, egoless leadership, humility, transparency and teamwork, we remain steadfast in pursuing our mission to create and grow ecosystems to advance human health."

For over three decades, Alexandria has been the go-to provider of Labspace® real estate for the life science industry. The company has maintained its strategic focus as the only publicly traded pure-play life science REIT, aggregating the largest, highest-quality laboratory infrastructure platform with a sector-leading client base of approximately 750 tenants. Notably, 84% of Alexandria's leasing activity in 2024 was from this deep pool of diligently underwritten tenant relationships, many of which are long-term relationships that have been cultivated over decades. The company's longstanding ability to adapt, innovate and be a trusted partner, along with its expertise in laboratory operations and the curation of collaborative Megacampus ecosystems that help tenants recruit and retain talent, has resulted in a loyal client base with an average retention rate of more than 80% over the past five years.

Creating long-term value for and aligning with the interests of Alexandria's investors are key business objectives for the company. Its highly experienced, long-tenured management team has a proven track record of operating and growing the business through multiple market cycles. Alexandria's strong and stable balance sheet, with significant liquidity and credit ratings in the top 10% among all publicly traded U.S. REITs, provides the company flexibility to execute on its differentiated Megacampus strategy. Alexandria's attractive and well-covered dividend, with a yield of 5.4%, an average annual increase in dividends per share of 5.4% since 2020 and a favorably low payout ratio of 55% for the three months ended December 31, 2024, enables the company to share net cash flows from operating activities with stockholders while retaining a significant portion for reinvestment.

The company places a significant focus on building loyalty and trusted relationships with its employees and fostering a collaborative, mission-driven culture. Alexandria provides a comprehensive benefits package to support employee health and overall success, which includes a top-tier medical plan, competitive compensation, generous paid time off, company-paid therapy, retirement benefits, wellness reimbursements and unique access to lifesaving care through Alexandria LifelineTM when an employee or a member of their immediate family faces a serious illness or injury. Alexandria also offers excellent career advancement opportunities, tailored professional development and training programs, and volunteer programs to enhance the communities where its people live and work. The company's proactive approach to culture enhancement and talent retention is evidenced by its annual voluntary turnover rate of 4.0%, averaged over the five-year period from 2020 through 2024, which is substantially lower than the REIT industry annual average voluntary turnover rate of 11.0% reported in the Nareit 2024 Compensation & Benefits Survey (data for 2023).

Alexandria continues to make a distinctive impact on society through its corporate responsibility pillars, which center around addressing disease and hunger; supporting our military, our veterans and their families; driving educational opportunities; prioritizing the mental health and addiction crises; and inspiring future generations with stories and values of our nation's heroes. Among the company's efforts to instill these values in Americans, especially our youth, is its meaningful support of the creation of the National Medal of Honor Museum in Arlington, Texas. The museum, which celebrated its grand opening on Saturday, March 22, is dedicated to preserving and celebrating the legacy of the Medal of Honor and its recipients through interactive exhibits and a leadership institute designed to empower visitors and participants to apply the values of courage, commitment and selflessness in their everyday lives.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE ), an S&P 500® company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. With our founding in 1994, Alexandria pioneered the life science real estate niche. Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator and developer of collaborative MegacampusTM ecosystems in AAA life science innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, Research Triangle and New York City. As of December 31, 2024, Alexandria has a total market capitalization of $29.0 billion and an asset base in North America that includes 39.8 million RSF of operating properties and 4.4 million RSF of Class A/A+ properties undergoing construction. Alexandria has a longstanding and proven track record of developing Class A/A+ properties clustered in highly dynamic and collaborative Megacampus environments that enhance our tenants' ability to successfully recruit and retain world-class talent and inspire productivity, efficiency, creativity and success. Alexandria also provides strategic capital to transformative life science companies through our venture capital platform. We believe our unique business model and diligent underwriting ensure a high-quality and diverse tenant base that results in higher occupancy levels, longer lease terms, higher rental income, higher returns and greater long-term asset value. For more information on Alexandria, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding Alexandria's corporate responsibility initiatives, practices, investments and progress, and the potential impacts of such activities on Alexandria's business and the companies and non-profit organizations in which Alexandria invests or with which Alexandria has strategic relationships. These forward-looking statements are based on Alexandria's present intent, beliefs or expectations, but forward-looking statements are not guaranteed to occur and may not occur. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in or implied by Alexandria's forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties detailed in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and Alexandria assumes no obligation to update this information. For more discussion relating to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in Alexandria's forward-looking statements, and risks and uncertainties to Alexandria's business in general, please refer to Alexandria's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

