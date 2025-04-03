Hotel Chocolat Announces The Grand Opening Of Two Retail Locations In Chicago

The two new retail locations will offer a unique immersive experience, fusing premium chocolate gifting and the beloved Velvetiser Café. The Lakeview store location is set to open on April 3rd, 2025 with the Lincoln Park location opening later in April.

New store offerings include:



The backdrop of the new stores will be adorned with over 100 recipes in the Hotel Chocolat iconic "Wall of Chocolate", with flavors ranging from fruity Lemon Curd, spicy Chilli and Maple and nutty Praline.

The stores will also be home to the beloved Velvetiser Café, serving the brand's signature drinking chocolate in eighteen irresistible flavors like Black Forest Gateau and Salted Caramel.

For the truly chocolate obsessed, consumers can also add a drizzle of liquid chocolate (on tap!) to their ice cream or baked goods for a taste experience unlike they've ever had before. Locals will also be immersed in limitless gifting options for loved ones, including the "Hotel Chocolate Sleekster" which contains 27 of our most iconic chocolates.

The new locations will offer consumers an immersive experience of everything that Hotel Chocolat has to offer, including an opportunity to discover more about that brand's gentle farming initiatives and what it takes to grow sustainable cacao.

"Hotel Chocolat is on a mission to reinvent chocolate globally - transforming the way it is enjoyed with unique formats and flavors," said Angus Thirlwell, President and Founder of Hotel Chocolat. "We are delighted to bring Hotel Chocolat to the vibrant city of Chicago and introduce a new kind of elevated chocolate experience for people to fall in love with."

"At Hotel Chocolat, we're obsessed with having a deep understanding of flavor, individual tastes and consumer preference," said Kelly Goering, General Manager, Hotel Chocolat US. "The Chicago debut of our Hotel Chocolat retail stores are bringing an uplifting and inventive chocolate experience to fans, through unique offerings like our "Wall of Chocolat" with 100 different tastings to try, along with an unmatched gifting selection, and seasonal favorites just in time for spring."

Hotel Chocolat's doors will open at 3334 North Southport in Lakeview and 900 West Armitage in Lincoln Park respectively.

Chicagoans will be thrilled to learn that Hotel Chocolat will be collaborating with local partners on additional cafe and retail offerings. These include James Beard Award winning chef Greg Wade and his popular Publican Quality Bread who will be crafting an impressive pastry lineup including a custom must try banana bread and other signature baked goods. Metric Coffee and Spirit Tea will be responsible for the cafe's lattes, cold brews, matcha and tea offerings, among others.

For more information on upcoming Hotel Chocolat offerings throughout the year, including some of our seasonal favorites just in time for spring, head over to hotelchocolat and follow us on @hotelchocolatUSA.

About Hotel Chocolat | hotelchocolat

Luxury cacao grower and chocolatier Hotel Chocolat was founded in 2004 to make exciting chocolate with three guiding principles – authenticity, originality, and ethics – that remain central to the brand's success today. With its Rabot Estate cacao farm, hotel restaurant and bar on the Caribbean Island of Saint Lucia, a chocolate manufacturing facility in Cambridgeshire, UK, and locations across the UK and internationally, Hotel Chocolat occupies a unique space – being able to link all aspects of chocolate from the tree to the consumer. Hotel Chocolat connects the world of sustainable cacao agriculture with the hedonism of top-quality chocolate.

