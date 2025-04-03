Neighborhood Ventures Successfully Closes On Venture On 52Nd Street In Phoenix's Up-And-Coming Arcadia District

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This marks the second time NV has purchased a distressed property, and the first in foreclosure, a strategy that enables the company to move quickly and secure high-value assets at steep discounts.

Investor enthusiasm was immediate-NV raised $1,345,000 in just 36 hours after launching the investment fund, demonstrating strong demand for real estate opportunities that offer stability and high returns.

The property was acquired for $11 million-over 35% below its 2022 valuation of $18,250,000-creating an attractive investment opportunity. Venture on 52nd Street features 12 studio units, 47 one-bedroom units, and 12 two-bedroom units, ranging from 400 to 748 square feet. Located along Thomas Road, a prime corridor for shopping and dining, the property is positioned for strong rent growth and long-term appreciation.

"This successful closing is another example of how Neighborhood Ventures is leveraging market conditions to acquire distressed properties at a deep discount, reposition them, and create long-term value for our investors," said Jamison Manwaring, Co-founder and CEO of Neighborhood Ventures. "Our ability to act quickly and purchase the asset at a foreclosure auction allowed us to secure this asset at an exceptional price, and we are excited to begin executing our value-add strategy."

Neighborhood Ventures is now focused on stabilizing the property, driving occupancy, and optimizing management operations to maximize investor returns. Investors in this offering are projected to receive a 12% preferred annual return over a three-year hold period.

An investment opportunity remains available through the Arizona Multifamily Opportunistic Fund:

. Opportunistic Fund: Requires a minimum investment of $5,000 to $10,000 for non-accredited Arizona residents and $50,000 for national accredited investors.

"Our ability to close on this deal at such a significant discount highlights our team's expertise in identifying and executing high-value real estate opportunities," said John Kobierowski, Co-Founder & President of Real Estate at Neighborhood Ventures. "We look forward to repositioning this property and delivering strong returns for our investors while contributing to the revitalization of Arcadia."

Neighborhood Ventures remains committed to transforming distressed properties into thriving, high-performing assets while providing everyday investors with exclusive access to real estate opportunities.

For more information on Venture on 52nd Street and other investment opportunities, visit neighborhood .

Prospective investors should bear in mind that past performance is no guarantee of future results and that there can be no assurance that projects will achieve projected results.

In addition, actual future conditions may require actions that differ from those contemplated at this time, and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these projections. This presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. Certain statements such as "believes", "anticipates", "plans", "intends", "expects", "target" "preferred" and words of similar import constitute forward looking statements. Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward looking statements.

About Neighborhood Ventures

Neighborhood Ventures offers investment opportunities to accredited and non-accredited individual investors of all income levels, with a minimum investment amount of just $1,000. Since its inception, the company has sponsored more equity crowdfunding offerings than any other real estate investment company nationwide. To date, the group has purchased 16 properties and sold eight of them.

Find the latest information on investment opportunities and progress updates on all projects at neighborhood .

Press Contact:

Lynn Munroe

845-548-1211



SOURCE Neighborhood Ventures