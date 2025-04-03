Amenida Seniors Community Launches National Expansion With New Pickering Location

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New senior living residence part of Primacorp Ventures' ambitious vision: 40 Amenida locations across Canada by 2030

Pickering, Ontario, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amenida Seniors Community is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Pickering, Ontario. This marks a major milestone in its bold plan to open 40 residences across Canada by 2030. This national expansion reflects Amenida's deep commitment to providing top-tier, inclusive, and holistic senior care to meet the growing needs of Canada's aging population.

The projects are backed by Primacorp Ventures' long-term investment strategy in senior wellness infrastructure-reflecting a deep belief that aging well is not a luxury but a right. Through purpose-driven developments, strategic partnerships, and thoughtful acquisitions, the company is committed to building thriving senior communities.

With a mission to redefine senior living, Amenida is introducing an integrated care model-combining residential spaces with on-site health and medical centres-to create vibrant, all-inclusive communities that support both lifestyle and wellness.

Expanding a Legacy of Excellence in Senior Living

With over 15 years of experience in compassionate, culturally inclusive senior care, Amenida has built a strong reputation since launching its first residence in Surrey, British Columbia in 2010. Its multicultural approach, premium amenities, and personalized care have made it a trusted name among seniors and families across the country.

The Pickering location is the latest example of Amenida's thoughtful expansion-offering multilingual staff, premium dining, and a warm, family-oriented environment where seniors can thrive.

Holistic Communities: A One-Stop Model for Senior Wellness

Amenida's future communities will feature integrated health and medical services on-site, ensuring residents can access ongoing medical support without leaving the comfort of their home. From assisted living and wellness programs to spiritual and cultural support, every Amenida community is designed with the whole person in mind.

“We're not just building more residences-we're building complete communities that prioritize dignity, comfort, and comprehensive care,” said Najib Raie, Vice President at Primacorp Ventures.“Amenida is leading the way in holistic senior living where care is not only top-tier but also deeply personal and culturally respectful.”

A National Vision: 40 Amenida Locations by 2030

At the helm of this ambitious vision is Dr. Peter Chung, Chairman of Primacorp Ventures and founder of Amenida Seniors Community.

“Our goal is to bring one-stop care for seniors to every major region in Canada,” said Dr. Chung.“By combining senior living with health, community, and cultural connection, we're creating something truly unique. We want every Canadian senior-regardless of background-to feel seen, safe, and supported.”

This national rollout represents Primacorp Ventures' broader commitment to innovation, sustainability, and excellence in senior care.

About Amenida Seniors Community

Amenida Seniors Community is a national leader in compassionate, culturally inclusive senior care, offering personalized services in warm, welcoming environments. With a vision to transform senior living in Canada, Amenida is committed to providing integrated, holistic care that supports the health, dignity, and well-being of every resident.

For more information, you can learn more about Amenida Seniors Community here .

Primacorp Ventures Inc. is dedicated to supporting the community through consistent philanthropy efforts. With its business divisions in education, hospitality, and healthcare, Primacorp Ventures focuses on changing lives through education, service, and care.

