Autonomix Medical, Inc. To Highlight Technology And Early Proof-Of-Concept Study Results In A Poster Presentation At The 2025 European Conference On Interventional Oncology (ECIO)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMIX) (“Autonomix” or the“Company”), a medical device company focused on advancing precision nerve-targeted treatments, today announced an abstract detailing its technology and early proof-of-concept study results has been accepted for poster presentation at the 2025 European Conference on Interventional Oncology (ECIO) , being held April 13-16, 2025 in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

Details of the poster presentation are as follows:

Title: Catheter-Based Transvascular RF Neural Ablation for Severe Pancreatic Cancer Pain: First Results from The Elpis Study

Authors: Robert S. Schwartz, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Autonomix Medical, Inc, and Askar Uktamovich Sabirov, MD, Primary Investigator, AKFA Medline Hospital

About ECIO 2025

The European Conference on Interventional Oncology (ECIO) is renowned as the most comprehensive platform for interventional oncology education and knowledge sharing - bringing together a growing community of experts from around the world for a multidisciplinary program covering all aspects of Interventional Oncology (IO). The conference will feature an outstanding line-up of more than 140 lectures and 16 hands-on training sessions, which will include highlights on topics such as immuno-oncology, revolutions in HCC treatment, pediatric IO, and much more.

For more information about the ECIO 2025 please visit the conference website .

About Autonomix Medical, Inc.

Autonomix is a medical device company focused on advancing innovative technologies to revolutionize how diseases involving the nervous system are diagnosed and treated. The Company's first-in-class platform system technology includes a catheter-based microchip sensing array that may have the ability to detect and differentiate neural signals with up to 3,000 times greater sensitivity than currently available technologies. We believe this will enable, for the first time ever, transvascular diagnosis and treatment of diseases involving the peripheral nervous system virtually anywhere in the body.

We are initially developing this technology for the treatment of pain, with initial trials focused on pancreatic cancer, a condition that causes debilitating pain and is without a reliable solution. Our technology constitutes a platform to address dozens of potential indications, including cardiology, hypertension and chronic pain management, across a wide disease spectrum. Our technology is investigational and has not yet been cleared for marketing in the United States.

For more information, visit autonomix.com and connect with the Company on X , LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook .



Investor and Media Contact

JTC Team, LLC

Jenene Thomas

833-475-8247

...