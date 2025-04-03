403
PRCA Mena Partners with Atteline to Conclude Ramadan Food Distribution Initiative, Powered by the SmartLife Foundation
(MENAFN) A contribution of only AED 13 can provide someone with their only meal of the day
In the spirit of Ramadan, PRCA Mena (Public Relations and Communications Association Middle East & North Africa), in partnership with Atteline and the SmartLife Foundation, have successfully organized and concluded a volunteer food distribution initiative for Dubai’s blue-collared workers in Al Quoz.
Abhijeet Oak, Vice President at SmartLife Foundation, noted: “We are grateful to have the support of PRCA Mena and Atteline, whose shared commitment to social responsibility and community service continues to drive initiatives like this forward. Their contributions not only help raise awareness of the essential work we do but also highlight the power of collaboration in delivering impactful community services.”
With Ramadan being a time for reflection, gratitude, and giving back, initiatives like this serve as a sound reminder of the impact that society can make when unified. For those looking to support, a contribution of only AED 13 can provide someone with their only meal of the day. However, monetary donations are not the only way to give back; volunteering time embodies the core values and the essence of not only Ramadan but also a healthy, connected community.
Conrad Egbert, Head of PRCA Mena, stated: “SmartLife Foundation’s dedication to social responsibility is heartwarming. This initiative was an opportunity to put the PRCA Mena’s values into action and support those who contribute so much to our community and see our community come together to make a tangible difference during this blessed month."
Aligning with the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, a mandate that the UAE is especially working towards achieving through its commitment to eradicating hunger and promoting well-being via the National Food Security Strategy 2051, these collective efforts served to emphasize social responsibility and community welfare.
Sophie Simpson, Founder and Managing Director of Atteline, commented: “We are grateful to be able to contribute to this cause because our belief at Atteline is that giving back should be more than just a moment - it should be an integral part of how we operate. From launching our CSR division to engaging in hands-on initiatives like these, we remain committed to making a meaningful impact when we can, and where we can.”
As an NGO (non-profit organization), the SmartLife Foundation has supported over 150 labour camps and more than 200 corporates since 2009. This recent food distribution initiative with PRCA Mena and Atteline is yet another step towards impacting and transforming lives for the greater good, adding to its total contribution of facilitating over 100,000 meals this month. In the spirit of giving back this month and throughout the rest of the year, remember that a moment, however big or small, can have a long-lasting impact.
About SmartLife Foundation
SmartLife Foundation is a nonprofit organization focused on improving the lives of individuals and families in need, particularly during the holy month of Ramadan, through various charitable initiatives and community support programs.
About PRCA Mena
PRCA Mena is the regional arm of the largest public relations and communications association (PRCA) in the world. It was established in 2016 with the aim of raising standards in PR and communications. Representing more than 35,000 PR professionals in 82 countries worldwide, the PR authority is a global advocate for excellence in public relations. The PRCA’s teams across Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific work with industry professionals around the world to co-ordinate operations across six continents.
