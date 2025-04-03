HUB INTERNATIONAL EXPANDS EMPLOYEE BENEFITS, COMMERCIAL AND PERSONAL INSURANCE CAPABILITIES WITH ACQUISITION OF DANSIG IN ILLINOIS

CHICAGO, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Dansig, Inc., d/b/a Dansig Insurance Risk Advisors (Dansig). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located in Decatur, Illinois, Dansig is an independent insurance risk advisor offering a suite of employee benefits services, and commercial and personal insurance to help clients manage insurance costs, reduce risk and engage employees.

"With deep expertise across all facets of the insurance industry, Dansig's experience and skillsets perfectly complement and strengthen Hub's capabilities in the region," said Lerone Sidberry, President & CEO of Hub Midwest West. "We're excited to welcome the Dansig team to Hub."

Daniel Reynolds, President & CEO, and the Dansig team will join Hub Midwest West.

"Hub is known for its deep commitment to the insurance industry and providing unparalleled client service," said Reynolds. "It is the perfect place to level-up our services to clients and help us continue to grow."

Dansig will be referred to as Dansig Insurance Risk Advisors, a Hub International company.

Reagan Consulting served as financial advisor to Dansig.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub .

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 19,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center .

CONTACT:

Media: Jessica Wiltse

Phone: 312-596-7573

[email protected]

M&A: Clark Wormer

Phone: 312-279-4848

[email protected]

SOURCE Hub International Limited

