Edgewater Capital Partners Welcomes Joel Rathbun As Partner

CLEVELAND, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Edgewater Capital Partners is pleased to announce that Joel Rathbun has joined the firm as a Partner, focusing on business development, deal execution, and portfolio management. Mr. Rathbun brings over 26 years of experience in corporate development and investment banking, with a distinguished career that includes leadership roles at Avient Corporation (formerly PolyOne) and Moelis & Company. His extensive background in advanced materials and specialty industrials, along with a demonstrated history of strategic execution and value creation, aligns seamlessly with Edgewater's long-standing focus on these markets.

Prior to joining Edgewater, Mr. Rathbun served for more than 13 years at Avient in Cleveland, where he led corporate development during a transformative period marked by strategic acquisitions and divestitures. Notably, he played a pivotal role in the acquisitions of Clariant' s masterbatch division and DSM's Dyneema business, which along with fifteen other acquisitions, transformed Avient into a pure-play specialty materials solutions platform. He also served as General Manager for the company's Specialty Engineered Materials business in North America, achieving record operating income and profitability under his leadership.

Earlier in his career, he spent over 13 years in investment banking at Moelis & Company and CIBC World Markets, advising clients in industrial sectors including advanced materials, chemicals and aerospace & defense.

"We've known Joel for a number of years and are thrilled to have him join our firm," said Pete Ostergard, Managing Partner. "His deep sector knowledge, operational leadership, and M&A experience directly align with our investment strategy. Beyond that, Joel's collaborative and thoughtful approach will bring tremendous value to our team and to the management teams we partner with and support."

Edgewater Capital Partners is excited to welcome Mr. Rathbun to the team and looks forward to his contributions in driving the firm's continued growth and success.

About Edgewater Capital Partners

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Edgewater Capital Partners is a sector-focused private equity firm investing in lower middle-market performance materials and services businesses. The firm has extensive experience in investing in the people, technology, and facilities to accelerate the growth trajectory of specialty industrials, life sciences, advanced materials, and specialty chemicals businesses. Over twenty-five years of industry-specific investing has allowed the firm to develop a deep understanding of the complexities and nuances common to these businesses. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Edgewater Capital Partners

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED