TTEC Digital Recognized As Genesys 2024 CX Evolution Partner Of The Year

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "TTEC Digital is thrilled to be recognized as the CX Evolution Partner of the Year by Genesys," said Tiffany Moses Gschwendtner, global Genesys practice lead at TTEC Digital. "Throughout our long tenure with Genesys, TTEC Digital has led a significant number of customers to the cloud. We've also proven that we're more than a migration partner. This award recognizes our industry-leading end-to-end CX transformation capabilities and unique position as a trusted advisor."

The CX Evolution Partner of the Year Award honors a Genesys partner who has demonstrated deep capabilities within the Genesys ecosystem to help customers migrate to the cloud, modernize their contact center operations, integrate digital channels and artificial intelligence, and empower digital transformation. This award marks the 15th time TTEC Digital has been recognized by Genesys in a Partner of the Year category. TTEC Digital was also named the 2023 Ascend North America Partner of the Year by Genesys.

TTEC Digital is a Genesys Platinum Partner with more than 25 years of partnership. The company has more than 300 employees dedicated to serving Genesys clients and more than 400 Genesys certifications. TTEC Digital offers a wide range of AI-enabled solutions and managed services, including CRM, contact center modernization, workforce enablement enhancements, customer experience transformation, and data and analytics solutions.

More information about TTEC Digital's partnership with Genesys is available online at: TTECDigital/partners/genesys .

