Startup Profuse Launches Pioneering Drug Discovery Platform For The Prevention Of Muscle Loss

YOKNEAM ILLIT, Israel, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Israeli startup ProFuse Technology , which specializes in the cultivation of muscle tissue in laboratory conditions, has launched a new technology and program for discovering drugs that prevent muscle mass loss caused by the growing use of GLP-1 weight-loss injections, aging, and cancer.

ProFuse's technology is based on developing methods to generate highly mature muscle tissues that accurately reflect the structure and function of natural human muscle. The company is now applying this technology to discover new drug candidates and to predict with high accuracy which molecules have the potential to gain regulatory approval as new therapies for preventing and restoring muscle mass.

The process utilizes advanced automation to efficiently screen potential drug candidates. This represents a breakthrough compared to existing technologies, which rely on conventional models with limited predictive power-necessitating extensive animal testing. ProFuse's technology enables precise testing of a large number of molecules, thereby streamlining the research process and significantly reducing time, resources, and costs.

The demand for muscle-preserving therapies is rapidly increasing. GLP-1 weight-loss treatments are expected to grow significantly by 2030, but unintended muscle loss associated with these drugs poses a significant health concern.

Another key area for muscle preservation drugs is sarcopenia, or age-related muscle loss, which affects approximately 10% to 16% of individuals over 50-equating to around 13 million to 20 million Americans. Sarcopenia contributes to increased frailty and is linked to significant healthcare costs. Additionally, a major indication for such therapies is cancer cachexia, a condition affecting a growing number of advanced-stage cancer patients. Cancer cachexia leads to severe muscle wasting, physical decline, and reduced treatment success.

ProFuse was founded in 2021 by Professor Eldad Tzahor and Dr. Tamar Eigler-Hirsh from the Weizmann Institute of Science (CTO), along with Guy Nevo-Michrowski, who serves as the company's CEO. Dr. Eigler-Hirsh and Prof. Tzahor, in collaboration with Dr. Ori Avinoam, identified the natural process responsible for muscle regeneration and repair. This discovery paved the way for the development of an innovative technology that enables the efficient cultivation of highly mature muscle fibers under laboratory conditions.

Over four years, this technology positioned ProFuse as a leading company in the global cultivated meat industry. Two years ago, ProFuse began leveraging its muscle cultivation technology for additional applications, and it has recently expanded into drug discovery

ProFuse also announces today the appointment of Anat Naschitz to its Board of Directors. Naschitz is a prominent investor and entrepreneur in the life sciences field, with nearly 30 years of experience in founding, managing, and investing in companies and venture capital funds. Throughout her career, she has collaborated with leading industry players, from major pharmaceutical companies to cutting-edge biotech firms. Notably, Naschitz co-founded and co-led OrbiMed Israel, part of the global healthcare investment firm managing approximately $20 billion.

Anat Naschitz: "I am grateful to ProFuse for the opportunity to be part of the journey in discovering and developing drugs that prevent muscle mass loss -an important clinical need requiring a solution. I was impressed by the company's and management's ability to demonstrate resilience in the face of challenges requiring adaptation and change. This adaptability was evident both at the industry level-strategically pivoting toward new directions-and at the operational level, where the company exhibited remarkable flexibility, strategic decision-making, and an unwavering positive spirit."

"ProFuse's timing for entering the market is excellent," said Guy Nevo-Michrowski, CEO and co-founder of the company. "Weight-loss drugs lead to muscle mass loss, prompting pharmaceutical companies to invest significant resources in developing innovative treatments that combine GLP-1 weight-loss drugs with muscle mass preservation therapies. As a result, several major deals in the muscle preservation drug sector have been signed in recent years, with transaction values reaching several billion dollars. This trend signals a significant window of opportunity for new technologies in this field, including ours."

ProFuse was established under the Fresh Start incubator and has raised approximately $8 million to date, including $3 million in grants from the European Union and the Israel Innovation Authority, as well as $5 million from Israeli and U.S. funds (OurCrowd and Green Circle Capital), alongside investments from Tnuva, Tempo, and private investors.

