SINTX Technologies Announces Strategic Changes To Board Of Directors

Salt Lake City, UT, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SINTX Technologies, Inc . (NASDAQ: SINT), an advanced ceramics company focused on medical device applications, today announced changes to its Board of Directors. The updates reflect the Company's ongoing strategic transformation into a focused medical technology business.

Key changes include the retirement of longtime Chairman Dr. B. Sonny Bal, the appointment of President and CEO Eric Olson as Chairman of the Board, and the addition of five new directors with decades of industry expertise spanning orthopedics, spine, interventional pain, cardiovascular, medical device business development and global commercialization.

“These changes represent an exciting inflection point for SINTX,” said Eric Olson.“Our new Board brings a strong blend of industry leadership, commercial acumen, and strategic insight, all of which will be essential as we execute on our transformation and create long-term value for shareholders.”

Retirement of Dr. Sonny Bal

Dr. Bal has served as a Board Member since 2012, as Executive Chairman since 2014, and as President and CEO from 2015 to 2024. During his tenure, he helped establish SINTX as a biomaterials pioneer in silicon nitride and guided the company through its early evolution in orthopedic and spinal applications.

Appointment of Eric Olson as Chairman of the Board

Mr. Olson has assumed the role of Board Chairman in addition to his ongoing duties as President and CEO. He previously served as CEO of Amedica Corporation, the predecessor to SINTX, and has played a key role in the company's repositioning into the medical device space.

Appointment of Jay Moyes as Lead Independent Director

Mr. Moyes served as CFO of Amedica from 2013 to 2014 and was a Board Member during the Company's 2014 initial public offering and initial listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market. He also held the position of CFO for Myriad Genetics, CareDx and Sera Prognostics. He brings extensive experience in capital markets, corporate governance, and strategic finance, and has been a board member of multiple private and publicly traded life science companies. Mr. Moyes currently serves on the board of directors of Puma Biotechnology and BioCardia.

Appointment of New Directors

Chris Lyons brings more than 35 years of experience in the musculoskeletal and spine markets, with a strong focus on business development, M&A, and strategic growth. He spent 15 years at Smith & Nephew in senior commercial roles before joining Medtronic Spine and Biologics, where he led global business development for over a decade. At Medtronic, he managed acquisitions, investments, and partnerships worldwide. In 2018, he founded Southern Metrics Consulting, advising emerging medtech companies on commercialization and successful exits.

Robert (Bob) Mitchell has over three decades of executive leadership experience in global medical device organizations. At Cook Medical, he led five business units, including interventional radiology and endovascular therapies. He previously served as Vice President of Worldwide Sales at Align Technology (Invisalign) before becoming CEO of Millimed Holdings in Denmark. He also held leadership roles as COO of AngioDynamics and CEO of Nellix (acquired by Endologix). Currently, he Chairs Convi's HR and Governance Committee, is Chairman of LifeSeal Vascular and Amecath, and an advisor to TVM Capital Healthcare in Dubai. His expertise spans operational leadership, commercialization, and strategic investments.

Mark Anderson is a seasoned executive with over 35 years in the medical device industry, primarily with Boston Scientific, a leading medical device company. His experience crossed four divisions Cardiology, Watchman, Endoscopy, and Corporate Contracts. Additionally, he managed the #1 customer for Boston Scientific (HCA Healthcare) for nearly 9 years. Mr. Anderson is recognized for building high-performing teams, expanding global markets, and scaling businesses with a strong commercial and clinical focus.

Gregg Honigblum has been a long-time supporter of SINTX and its predecessor, Amedica. As a former board member and early financial backer, Mr. Honigblum helped raise over $100 million in private funding for the company across multiple rounds. He currently serves as SINTX's Chief Strategy Officer and has led recent financing efforts, including a successful ATM and PIPE transaction. His background includes investment banking, founding and scaling of medtech companies and extensive experience in capital formation and business strategy.

“We are fortunate to welcome such a strong group of individuals to our Board,” said Olson.“Their expertise will be instrumental in executing our strategic vision and delivering results for our patients, partners, and shareholders.”

About SINTX Technologies, Inc.

Located in Salt Lake City, Utah, SINTX Technologies is an advanced ceramics company that develops and commercializes materials, components, and technologies for medical applications. SINTX is a global leader in the research, development, and manufacturing of silicon nitride, and its products have been implanted in humans since 2008. Over the past several years, SINTX has utilized strategic acquisitions and alliances to enter into new markets. For more information on SINTX Technologies or its materials platform, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (“PSLRA”) that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy,” "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our ability to create long-term value for shareholders.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made and reflect management's current estimates, projections, expectations and beliefs. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, difficulty in commercializing ceramic technologies and development of new product opportunities. A discussion of other risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements can be found in SINTX's Risk Factors disclosure in its Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on March 19, 2025, and in SINTX's other filings with the SEC. SINTX undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update the forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date of this report, except as required by law.

