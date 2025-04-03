Greenwich Lifesciences Provides Global Update On FLAMINGO-01
|Arizona
|Arizona Oncology Associates, PC - HOPE
|Tucson, Arizona, United States, 85745
|Contact: Stacey Kimbell, R.N. ...
|Principal Investigator: Aisha Ahmed, MD
|California
|Providence Medical Foundation
|Fullerton, California, United States, 92835
|Contact: Rebeca Sanchez 714-446-5177 ...
|Contact: Linda Gozar ...
|Principal Investigator: Monica Lee, MD
|University of California San Diego
|La Jolla, California, United States, 92093
|Contact: Sauntee Braddock 858-534-8248 ...
|Principal Investigator: Rebecca Shatsky, MD
|University of Southern California
|Los Angeles, California, United States, 90033
|University of California, Los Angeles
|Los Angeles, California, United States, 90404
|Contact: Monica Rocha ...
|Principal Investigator: Aashini Master, DO
|Stanford Women's Cancer Center
|Palo Alto, California, United States, 74304
|Contact: Michelle Le 650-721-4076 ...
|Principal Investigator: Fauzia Riaz, MD
|University of California, San Francisco Helen Diller Family Cancer Center
|San Francisco, California, United States, 94158
|Contact: Amy Deluca 415-353-7288 ...
|Principal Investigator: Laura Huppert, MD
|PIH Health Whittier Hospital
|Whittier, California, United States, 90602
|Contact: Kristine Bradbury ...
|Principal Investigator: Lisa Wang, MD
|Colorado
|Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers
|Denver, Colorado, United States, 80220
|Contact: Jennifer Hege ...
|Principal Investigator: Mabel Mardones, MD
|Connecticut
|Yale University
|New Haven, Connecticut, United States, 06511
|Contact: Adam Blanchard ...
|Principal Investigator: Michael DiGiovanna, MD
|District of Columbia
|Johns Hopkins Medicine
|Washington, District of Columbia, United States, 20016
|Contact: Hayden Chae, RN 202-364-7620 ...
|Principal Investigator: Cesar Santa-Maria, MD
|Florida
|University of Miami
|Coral Gables, Florida, United States, 33146
|Contact: Maria Ferrer-Guerra ...
|Principal Investigator: Elisa Krill-Jackson, MD
|Moffitt Cancer Center
|Tampa, Florida, United States, 33612
|Contact: Julian Guerrero ...
|Principal Investigator: Aixa Soyano Muller, MD
|Illinois
|Northwestern University
|Chicago, Illinois, United States, 60611
|Contact: ...
|Principal Investigator: William Gradishar, MD
|Maryland
|Maryland Oncology Hematology
|Annapolis, Maryland, United States, 21401
|Contact: Gloria Seho-Ahiable ...
|Principal Investigator: Jeanine Werner, MD
|Massachusetts
|Massachusetts General Hospital
|Boston, Massachusetts, United States, 02114
|Contact: MGH Cancer Center New Patient Access Team 877-394-5128
|Principal Investigator: Laura Spring, MD
|Minnesota
|Minnesota Oncology
|Maple Grove, Minnesota, United States, 55369
|Contact: Kayla McDonald ...
|Principal Investigator: Eric Lander, MD
|Missouri
|Washington University Siteman Cancer Center
|Saint Louis, Missouri, United States, 63110
|Contact: Tracy Summa 314-362-0263 ...
|Principal Investigator: Faisal Fa'ak, MD
|Nebraska
|Nebraska Cancer Specialists
|Omaha, Nebraska, United States, 68114
|Contact: Heather Cordes ...
|Principal Investigator: Mary Heurter Wells, MD
|University of Nebraska Medical Center
|Omaha, Nebraska, United States, 68198
|Contact: ...
|Principal Investigator: Jairam Krishnamurthy, MD
|Nevada
|Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada
|Henderson, Nevada, United States, 89052
|Contact: Lindsay Kondo ...
|Principal Investigator: Stephani Christensen, MD
|New Jersey
|Cooper University
|Camden, New Jersey, United States, 08103
|Contact: 855-632-2667 ...
|Principal Investigator: Ahmed K Abou-Hussein, MD
|New York
|New York Oncology Hematology
|Clifton Park, New York, United States, 12065
|Contact: Josephine Faruol ...
|Principal Investigator: Karen Tedesco, MD
|Columbia University
|New York, New York, United States, 10032
|Contact: ...
|Principal Investigator: Julia McGuinness, MD
|Stony Brook University
|Stony Brook, New York, United States, 11794
|Contact: Pushpa Talanki ...
|Contact: Jules Cohen ...
|Principal Investigator: Jules Cohen, MD
|Ohio
|Oncology Hematology Care
|Cincinnati, Ohio, United States, 45211
|Contact: Douglas Hart ...
|Principal Investigator: Patrick Ward, MD
|Oregon
|Compass Oncology
|Tigard, Oregon, United States, 97223
|Contact: Jennifer Thompson ...
|Principal Investigator: Jay Andersen, MD
|Pennsylvania
|Redeemer Health
|Meadowbrook, Pennsylvania, United States, 19046
|Contact: Nadine Varney 215-544-5832 ...
|Principal Investigator: Danny Markabawi, MD
|Thomas Jefferson University
|Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States, 19107
|Contact: 215-600-9151 ...
|Principal Investigator: Maysa Abu-Khalaf, MD
|Texas
|Texas Oncology - Austin
|Austin, Texas, United States, 78745
|Contact: Sara Manning ...
|Principal Investigator: Kathryn Hudson, MD
|Texas Oncology - Dallas
|Dallas, Texas, United States, 75246
|Contact: Christine Terraciano ...
|Principal Investigator: Cynthia Osborne, MD
|Texas Oncology - Dallas Presbyterian Hospital
|Dallas, Texas, United States, 75231
|Contact: Nancy Jones ...
|Principal Investigator: Kristi McIntyre, MD
|The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
|Dallas, Texas, United States, 75390
|Contact: Meredith Carter ...
|Principal Investigator: Nisha Unni, MD
|Baylor College of Medicine
|Houston, Texas, United States, 77057
|Contact: Maria Rodriguez ...
|Principal Investigator: Mothaffar Rimawi, MD
|The University of Texas Health Sciences Center at San Antonio
|San Antonio, Texas, United States, 78229
|Contact: Epp Goodwin 210-450-5798 ...
|Principal Investigator: Virginia Kaklamani, MD
|Texas Oncology - San Antonio
|San Antonio, Texas, United States, 78240
|Contact: Shannon Syring ...
|Principal Investigator: Emmalind Aponte, MD
|Texas Oncology - Gulf Coast
|Sugar Land, Texas, United States, 77479
|Contact: Melissa Howell ...
|Principal Investigator: Jorge Darcourt, MD
|Texas Oncology - Tyler
|Tyler, Texas, United States, 75702
|Contact: Shelly Maxfield ...
|Principal Investigator: Nanna Sulai, MD
|Utah
|University of Utah Huntsman Cancer Institute
|Salt Lake City, Utah, United States, 84112
|Contact: Janna Espinosa ...
|Principal Investigator: Mei Wei, MD
|Virginia
|Virginia Cancer Specialists
|Fairfax, Virginia, United States, 22031
|Contact: Carrie Friedman ...
|Principal Investigator: Shruti Tiwari, MD
About FLAMINGO-01 and GLSI-100
FLAMINGO-01 (NCT05232916) is a Phase III clinical trial designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of GLSI-100 (GP2 + GM-CSF) in HER2 positive breast cancer patients who had residual disease or high-risk pathologic complete response at surgery and who have completed both neoadjuvant and postoperative adjuvant trastuzumab based treatment. The trial is led by Baylor College of Medicine and currently includes US clinical sites from university-based hospitals and cooperative networks with plans to expand into Europe and to open up to 150 sites globally. In the double-blinded arms of the Phase III trial, approximately 500 HLA-A*02 patients will be randomized to GLSI-100 or placebo, and up to 250 patients of other HLA types will be treated with GLSI-100 in a third arm. The trial has been designed to detect a hazard ratio of 0.3 in invasive breast cancer-free survival, where 28 events will be required. An interim analysis for superiority and futility will be conducted when at least half of those events, 14, have occurred. This sample size provides 80% power if the annual rate of events in placebo-treated subjects is 2.4% or greater.
For more information on FLAMINGO-01, please visit the Company's website here and here . Contact information and an interactive map of the majority of participating clinical sites can be viewed under the "Contacts and Locations" section. Please note that the interactive map is not viewable on mobile screens. Related questions and participation interest can be emailed to: ...
About Breast Cancer and HER2/ neu Positivity
One in eight U.S. women will develop invasive breast cancer over her lifetime, with approximately 300,000 new breast cancer patients and 4 million breast cancer survivors. HER2 (human epidermal growth factor receptor 2) protein is a cell surface receptor protein that is expressed in a variety of common cancers, including in 75% of breast cancers at low (1+), intermediate (2+), and high (3+ or over-expressor) levels.
About Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc.
Greenwich LifeSciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of GP2, an immunotherapy to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery. GP2 is a 9 amino acid transmembrane peptide of the HER2 protein, a cell surface receptor protein that is expressed in a variety of common cancers, including expression in 75% of breast cancers at low (1+), intermediate (2+), and high (3+ or over-expressor) levels. Greenwich LifeSciences has commenced a Phase III clinical trial, FLAMINGO-01. For more information on Greenwich LifeSciences, please visit the Company's website at and follow the Company's Twitter at .
Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer
Statements in this press release contain "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Greenwich LifeSciences Inc.'s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including statements regarding the intended use of net proceeds from the public offering; consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Greenwich LifeSciences' Annual Report on the most recent Form 10-K for the year ended December 31 and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.
Company Contact
Snehal Patel
Investor Relations
Office: (832) 819-3232
Email: ...
Investor & Public Relations Contact for Greenwich LifeSciences
Dave Gentry
RedChip Companies Inc.
Office: 1-800-RED CHIP (733 2447)
Email: ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment