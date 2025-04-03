Greenwich Lifesciences Provides Global Update On FLAMINGO-01

Flamingo-01 Progress to Date & Future Plans

The Company recently confirmed that the preliminary HLA prevalence, safety, and immune response data in FLAMINGO-01 patients is trending as expected in both HLA-A*02 and non-HLA-A*02 arms. The non-HLA-A*02 arm was expanded to 250 patients in 2024 with approval from both EU and US regulators. With the new preliminary positive immune response data in these patients, further changes are being considered, including the potential to transform the non-HLA-A*02 open label third arm into effectively a second Phase III trial which could lead to multiple pathways for marketing approval of GLSI-100 and a larger market potential.

In Q1 2025, the Company achieved its highest screening rate of over 150 patients per quarter or the equivalent of 600 patients per year in 40 US sites and 77 EU sites for a total of 117 active sites. In addition, 30 sites in the EU are planned to be activated in 2025 with the potential for another 10 sites to be approved and added in additional EU countries, bringing the total potential sites to over 150 sites globally. Once these sites are activated, the Company is considering a strategy to continue enrolling in both of the HLA-A*02 and non-HLA-A*02 arms until an interim analysis is conducted and the appropriate size of each arm can be further assessed.

US Clinical Sites Participating in Flamingo-01

Approximately 40 US clinical sites with 134 locations, including sites in the US Oncology/Sarah Cannon network, are currently recruiting patients and are listed below and at . Many of the sites are prominent teaching hospitals, including Yale, Johns Hopkins, Harvard, Huntsman, Moffitt, Stanford, UCSF, UCLA, UCSD, UT Southwestern, UT San Antonio, Columbia, Northwestern, Washington University, Thomas Jefferson, Stony Brook, and Baylor, which is the lead site.

European Clinical Sites and Networks Participating in Flamingo-01

In early 2024, the expansion of Flamingo-01 into 5 EU countries was approved by European regulators. Since that time, 77 clinical trial sites have been activated, and study recruitment is well underway in Spain (29), France (17), Germany (18), Italy (9), and Poland (4).

European academic networks in each country are participating in Flamingo-01 and are listed below. These networks represent the largest oncology focused hospitals and centers in Europe, where breast cancer leaders work in a collaborative manner to help advance promising therapies. The networks hold annual scientific meetings where Flamingo-01 has been introduced and where the Company has presented in the past.

GEICAM is the leading group in breast cancer research in Spain and currently consists of more than 900 experts, who work in more than 200 centers throughout Spain. Since its establishment in 1995, GEICAM has carried out more than one hundred studies in which more than 66,000 women and men have participated.

UCGB or Unicancer is the federation of French comprehensive cancer centers, a major player in cancer research and a network of 20 private, non-profit healthcare centers specialized in oncology, brought together in a health cooperation group.

GBG Forschungs GmbH is one of the world's leading breast cancer research institutes that works together with the academic study group German Breast Group (GBG). With more than 67,000 study participants and 3,500 new patients per year, GBG is the largest breast cancer study group in Germany, consisting of more than 1,000 doctors in over 800 centers.

GIM (Gruppo Italiano Mammella) is a cooperative Italian network for breast cancer research and therapy. GIM brings together over 150 participating centers and around 500 investigators.

Flamingo-01 Steering Committee

The Steering Committee is now comprised of the following experts in the field of breast cancer oncology representing prominent teaching hospitals in the US and 4 of the largest breast oncology networks in the US, Germany, France, and Spain:



Dr. Mothaffar F. Rimawi – Professor of Medicine at the Baylor College of Medicine and Executive Medical Director and Co-Leader, Breast Cancer Program of the Dan L Duncan Comprehensive Cancer Center

Dr. Francois-Clement Bidard – Professor of Medical Oncology, UVSQ/Paris Saclay University, Head of Breast Cancer Group, Institut Curie, Vice-Chair of the French Breast Cancer research group UCBG (Unicancer)

Dr. William J. Gradishar – Professor of Medicine at the Feinberg School of Medicine at Northwestern University, Chief of Hematology and Oncology in the Department of Medicine, and Betsy Bramsen Professor of Breast Oncology

Dr. Sibylle Loibl – Professor (apl) Goethe University Frankfurt/M, Clinical Consultant Centre for Haematology and Oncology/Bethanien Frankfurt/M, CEO of GBG Forschungs GmbH & Chair of the German Breast Group (GBG)

Dr. Miguel Martin – Professor of Medicine, Head, Medical Oncology Service, Gregorio Marañón General University Hospital, Complutense University, Madrid, CEO of GEICAM

Dr. Joyce A. O'Shaughnessy – Celebrating Women Chair in Breast Cancer, Baylor University Medical Center and Chair, Breast Cancer Program, Texas Oncology, US Oncology, Dallas, Texas

Dr. Hope S. Rugo – Professor of Medicine and Winterhof Family Professor of Breast Oncology and Director, Breast Oncology and Clinical Trials Education, University of California, San Francisco, Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center

Dr. Cesar A. Santa-Maria – Associate Professor of Oncology, Breast and Gynecological Malignancies Group, Director of Breast Cancer Trials, Johns Hopkins Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center Dr. Laura M. Spring – Assistant Professor, Medicine, Harvard Medical School, Attending Physician, Medical Oncology, Massachusetts General Hospital



CEO Snehal Patel commented, "Based on the high quarterly screening rate, the current level of interest in the FLAMINGO-01 trial is very high. The Company spent considerable time in Europe this past year training and activating all 77 sites. As these are the largest countries in Europe and the sites are distributed near large population centers, we hope to give as many patients as possible an opportunity to participate in the study. The prestigious sites participating in the study and the prominent KOLs at these sites and on our steering committee have helped to further validate the promise of GLSI-100 and have created momentum that is increasing patient awareness of the Phase IIb results and interest in participating in FLAMINGO-01."

Mr. Patel further added, "With the preliminary analysis of open label data of the Phase III trial complete, we will continue to analyze the open label data, potentially leading to future publications. We will also try to improve the conduct and design of the study with the ultimate goal to reproduce the Phase IIb results, if possible, and to prepare a treatment process that can be easily commercialized. To that end, we are also giving much consideration to the commercial manufacturing, packaging, and distribution of GLSI-100 and have been developing our manufacturing and regulatory strategy for both the US and Europe in parallel to conducting the clinical trial. Our patent strategy includes filing our own patent claims to potentially further extend the patent life of GLSI-100 in addition to the current 12 years of biological exclusivity that GLSI-100 will be eligible for in the US."

List of US Clinical Sites Participating in Flamingo-01 Phase III Clinical Tria l

Patients who are interested in participating in the Flamingo-01 Phase III clinical trial can learn more about the study at . Each clinical trial site location is listed on the website under "Contacts and Locations" with a new feature showing each site on a map.