Bigcommerce And Feedonomics Announce Winners Of EMEA Customer And Partner Awards To Honor Exceptional Contributions In Ecommerce

AUSTIN, Texas and LONDON, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading provider of open, composable commerce solutions for B2C and B2B brands and retailers, today announced the winners of the 2025 BigCommerce and Feedonomics Customer and Partner Awards. The awards programs recognize the most innovative and inspiring customers and partners doing big things on the BigCommerce and Feedonomics platforms.

“These awards celebrate truly exceptional work by BigCommerce's customers and partners in EMEA,” said Andrew Norman, senior vice president and general manager of EMEA at BigCommerce.“These partners consistently make innovation and customer success their top priority in order to help brands, retailers, manufacturers and distributors grow and prosper. We also are extremely proud of our customers. They are at the heart of everything we do, and nothing makes us prouder than seeing them innovate and succeed on our platform.”

“It's such a pleasure to recognize and show Feedonomics appreciation for our customers' and partners' great work,” said Aaron Gellhaus, regional director of EMEA at Feedonomics.“We're honored to acknowledge these customers who are all leaders in their industries for their innovation. Our winning partners Jellyfish, VML and Bring Digital are truly dedicated to helping our customers drive digital growth outcomes via innovative strategies such as integrating predictive signals into product feeds, enabling local inventory ad programs to boost in-store traffic, and ripping and replacing legacy solutions to accelerate ROI.”

This year's EMEA awards featured 24 categories across BigCommerce and Feedonomics customers and partners with applicants evaluated by a panel of BigCommerce and Feedonomics employees and executives. The awards recognized one winner for each category based on their accomplishments.

2025 BigCommerce Customer Award Winners

Achievement in Growth: Highlighting exceptional growth and success achieved with BigCommerce.

Winner: MUJI



B2B Excellence Award: Recognizing leadership in B2B ecommerce that redefines what's possible

Winner: Srixon Sports Europe



Design Award: Celebrating captivating storefront designs that inspire and engage customers.

Winner: Nextbase



Shopper Experience: Acknowledging exceptional customer and user experiences that set new standards.

Winner: Furniturebox



Innovation Award: Honoring cutting-edge solutions that push the boundaries of ecommerce.

Winner: Pharmacy2U



2025 Feedonomics Customer Award Winners

Feedonomics Innovation Award: Celebrating the cutting-edge integration of AI driven strategies.

Winner : On Running



Feedonomics Omnichannel Success Award: Honoring the delivery of an exceptional, integrated online to offline customer experience.

Winner : Euro Car Parts



Feedonomics Global Expansion Award: Acknowledges leadership in organisational direction and clarity of goals to partner in global growth.

Winner : COS



Feedonomics Achievement in Growth: Highlighting the material growth and expansion on digital channels via Feedonomics.

Winner : Charles Tyrwhitt



Feedonomics Performance Transformation Award: Recognizing a unified and holistic partnership approach to build exceptional outcomes.

Winner : Boots



2025 BigCommerce Agency Partner Winners

Agency Partner of the Year: Awarded to the partner with the best overall performance across metrics and collaboration efforts in EMEA as a whole between January 1, 2024 - December 31, 2024.

Winner: IDHL



B2B Excellence Award: Awarded to agency partners that have a background in B2B problem solving, efficiencies and utilize B2B-centric product features and who consistently demonstrate superiority at meeting the complex needs of BigCommerce's B2B customers.

Winner : De Nieuwe Zaak



User Experience & Design Award: Awarded to technology partners whose integration delivers a best-in-class user experience based on simplicity of app install and configuration process, ease of use and beautiful design.

Winner : Dark Matter Commerce (Space 48)



Creative Problem Solving Award: Awarded to agency partners who have created a world class, visually appealing design that enhances the user experience and leads to higher interactivity and conversion.

Winner : Agency51



North Partner of the Year: Awarded to the partner with the best overall performance across metrics in Southern Europe between January 1, 2024 - December 31, 2024.

Winner : Wallmander & Co.



South Partner of the Year: Awarded to the partner with the best overall performance across metrics in Southern Europe between January 1, 2024 - December 31, 2024.

Winner : Ebolution



Excellence in Delivery Award: Awarded to agency partners that consistently demonstrate the ability to successfully launch their clients' BigCommerce storefronts on time and on budget, with high levels of customer satisfaction.

Winner : Apply Digital



2025 BigCommerce Technology Partner Winners

Partner of the Year Award: Awarded to technology partners whose integration features a superior user experience demonstrated by a high volume of installation and positive user reviews plus successful co-marketing activity over the last year.

Winner : Klarna



Innovative Integration Award: Awarded to technology partners that have built a new integration or feature that solves a critical need for BigCommerce customers.

Winner : Noibu



Customer Growth Award: Awarded to technology partners whose outstanding solution has generated the most revenue growth for BigCommerce customers, while aligning with BigCommerce initiatives.

Winner : Bloomreach



2025 Feedonomics Partner Winners

Feedonomics Partner of the Year: Awarded to the Omnichannel Certified Agency that sourced the highest revenue for Feedonomics. This award highlights agencies that demonstrate exceptional results and sustained impact on merchant success.

Winner : Jellyfish



Innovation Award: Recognizing an innovative partnership with a leading global consultative, creative, and marketing agency to disrupt and replace legacy technology with Feedonomics' industry leading data and feed management platform.

Winner : VML



Emerging Partner: Celebrates a rising agency partner that has shown exceptional promise and leadership. This award honors partners making a meaningful impact with innovative strategies and measurable results.

Winner : Bring Digital (A Dark Matter Commerce Agency )



