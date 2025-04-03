Cyber Fraud: Delhi Woman Gets Scammed For ₹1.10 Lakh Over Whatsapp, Shares Details In Viral Video Watch
The social media user, who recently became a mother, revealed she had lost money and felt someone was tracking her device, forcing her to reboot her phone. What made matters worse was the response she received from the police.
The cops brushed it off as a daily occurrence. They questioned how an educated person like her could fall for such a trap.Also Read | Credit card scam alert: 5 essential tips to avert fraud
In the video, the makeup artist from Delhi says that she received a call from Axis Bank that she needed to do her KYC . The caller was aware that she did not visit the bank.
Akanksha informs in the video that the caller also knew her branch details. She was asked to complete her KYC online. She received a WhatsApp message with a link. As she went to the link address, it seemed legitimate with a bank logo.
As soon as she entered her bank details, she lost ₹1.10 lakh. She also started getting messages from UPI apps like Paytm and PhonePe, which she did not even have an account with.
She filed a police complaint and came to know that the number she had received the call from belonged to a 70-year-old man in Bihar.Disturbed by the experience, she posted the video to caution others. Her key message was:“Don't ever click on any link, msg spoofing is real.”
