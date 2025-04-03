Trump Tariffs: India Says Studying Opportunities, 'In Talks With US Trade Teams'

MENAFN - Live Mint) As United States President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs on India kicked in from Wednesday, April 2, New Delhi said that it was studying the changes in America's new trade policy and see if any opportunities could arise for the country. In a statement, the Ministry of Commerce said that it is carefully examining the implications of the various measures and announcements made by the US administration.

“The US President issued an Executive Order on Reciprocal Tariffs imposing additional ad-valorem duties ranging from 10% to 50% on imports from all trading partners. The baseline duty of 10% will be effective from April 05, 2025, and the remaining country-specific additional ad valorem duty will be effective from April 09, 2025. The additional duty on India, as per Annex I of the Executive Order, is 27%,” the ministry said.

“The Department of Commerce is carefully examining the implications of the various measures/announcements made by the President of the USA. Keeping in view the vision of Viksit Bharat, the Department is engaged with all stakeholders, including the Indian industry and exporters, taking feedback of their assessment of the tariffs and assessing the situation. The Department is also studying the opportunities that may arise due to this new development in the US trade policy,” the ministry added.

On February 13, 2025, PM Narendra Modi and Donald Trump launched 'Mission 500,' aiming to more than double bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030.

“Accordingly, discussions are ongoing between Indian and US trade teams for the expeditious conclusion of a mutually beneficial, multi-sectoral Bilateral Trade Agreement,” the commerce department said in its statement today. These cover a wide range of issues of mutual interest, including deepening supply chain integration.