Peptide Antibiotics Market Size, Top Share To 2033

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

Peptide antibiotics are short-chain peptides that combat bacteria by disrupting membranes, inhibiting cell wall synthesis, or interfering with intracellular processes. Derived from bacteria and fungi, they include polymyxins (targeting Gram-negative bacteria), vancomycin (effective against Gram-positive bacteria), and daptomycin (membrane depolarizer). They are vital for treating drug-resistant infections but pose challenges like toxicity and resistance, requiring careful clinical use and ongoing research for new therapies.

Market Dynamics Rising hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) drive the global market

The growing prevalence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), such as bloodstream infections (BSIs), ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP), and surgical site infections (SSIs), is fueling the demand for effective antibiotics. Multidrug-resistant (MDR) pathogens like Klebsiella pneumoniae, Acinetobacter baumannii, and Pseudomonas aeruginosa are major contributors to severe HAIs, often evading conventional antibiotic treatments.

For instance, in November 2024, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that HAIs affect 1 in 31 hospitalized patients in the U.S. daily, leading to higher healthcare costs and increased mortality rates. This rising burden emphasizes the urgent need for novel treatments, such as peptide antibiotics, which offer targeted, effective solutions against MDR pathogens, driving market growth.

Advancements in customized orthodontic treatments create tremendous opportunities

Advancements in drug delivery technologies are creating substantial opportunities for the peptide antibiotics market. Researchers are exploring innovative formulations, including nanoparticle-based delivery systems, prodrug strategies, and peptide modifications, to improve stability, bioavailability, and targeted drug release.

For example, in November 2024, researchers introduced a gut-targeted engineered particle vaccine (EPV) delivery system designed to enhance the bioavailability of hybrid antimicrobial peptides (HAMPs) in treating Clostridium perfringens infections. This cutting-edge approach demonstrated enhanced peptide stability and specificity, showcasing significant antimicrobial activity in preclinical trials.

These breakthroughs contribute to market growth by facilitating the development of next-generation antibiotics that offer improved efficacy, broader therapeutic applications, and better patient compliance.

Regional Analysis

North America holds a dominant position in the global peptide antibiotics market , largely due to its robust research and development ecosystem and a high rate of regulatory approvals for novel antimicrobial therapies. The rising prevalence of multidrug-resistant (MDR) infections, coupled with government initiatives like CARB-X and NIH funding, significantly contribute to market expansion. The presence of major pharmaceutical companies such as Pfizer, Merck & Co., and others, who are actively investing in the development of peptide antibiotics, further strengthens the region's market leadership.

Key Highlights



The global peptide antibiotics market size was valued at USD 5.21 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 5.45 billion in 2025 to reach USD 7.36 billion by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

Based on type, the global market is segmented into ribosomal synthesized peptide antibiotics and non-ribosomal synthesized peptide antibiotics. The ribosomal synthesized peptide antibiotics segment is the largest revenue contributor.

Based on the route of administration, the global peptide antibiotics market is segmented into parenteral, oral, and topical. The parenteral segment is the largest revenue contributor to the market.

Based on the distribution channel, the global peptide antibiotics market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and others. The hospital pharmacies segment is the largest revenue contributor to the market. North America is the highest shareholder in the global market.

Competitive Players

Eli Lilly and CompanyPfizer Inc.GSK plc.Novartis AGJohnson & Johnson Services Inc.Merck & Co. Inc.Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.F Roche LtdCPC Scientific IncPeptilogicsAMP BiotechPhoenix Biotechnology Inc.NovabioticsFlagshipCordenPharma Recent Developments

In January 2025, CARB-X awarded Peptilogics $3.3 million to develop a slow-release formulation of zaloganan-CR, a novel broad-spectrum engineered peptide. Designed to prevent infections following high-energy traumatic bone injuries, these innovative therapeutic aims to enhance post-injury care and combat antimicrobial resistance.

Segmentation

By TypeRibosomal Synthesized Peptide AntibioticsNon-ribosomal Synthesized Peptide AntibioticsBy Route of AdministrationParenteralOralTopicalBy Distribution ChannelHospital PharmaciesRetail PharmaciesOthersBy RegionsNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificCentral & South AmericaThe Middle East and Africa