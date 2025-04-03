Waqf Bill Unconstitutional, Targets Muslims: Congress MP Naseer Hussain

Initiating a discussion on the Bill in the Rajya Sabha, Hussain accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of trying to mislead the country and said no recommendations made by opposition members to the joint parliamentary committee (JPC) formed to look into the Bill were included in it.

He alleged that the Bill seeks to treat Muslims as second-class citizens in the country.

Hussain also noted that the BJP-led government is trying to bulldoze the legislation in the Upper House of Parliament.

He alleged that the ruling party brought the legislation in 2024 in order to strengthen its vote bank as it was only able to win 240 seats in the Lok Sabha election.

“They have brought this Act just for communal polarisation. Everybody knows who benefits when communal polarisation takes place,” the Congress leader said.

He added that everyone knows which political party tries to portray one community as a villain and build a narrative against it.

“This Bill is based on falsehood and a misinformation campaign. It is based on a false narrative which has been built over the last five-six months,” Hussain said.

He claimed that all the suggestions made by opposition members to the JPC were rejected.

There was no clause-by-clause discussion on the Bill in the JPC and amendments were bulldozed, he alleged, adding that only the suggestions of the ruling NDA MPs were considered by the panel.

The Congress MP said the Bill is a“targeted legislation against the Muslim community” and intends to make Muslims second-class citizens in the country.

“All the laws that are being brought are on the basis of religion,” he said.

Earlier, Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju tabled the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 in the Rajya Sabha, asserting that the proposed legislation is not against Muslims or intended to hurt their religious feelings, but seeks to improve the functioning of Waqf properties, address complexities, ensure transparency and introduce technology-driven management.

The Lok Sabha passed the Bill by a 288-232 vote in the early hours of Thursday, after nearly 12 hours of debate.

