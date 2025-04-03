Armenian Defendant Admits Role In War Crimes During Baku Military Court Trial

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

During a trial at the Baku Military Court on April 3, David Ishkhanyan, a defendant in the ongoing case related to war crimes committed during the First Garabagh War, testified about his involvement in military operations against Azerbaijani forces, Azernews reports.

Ishkhanyan, responding to questions from state prosecutors, confirmed that he was subordinate to Monte Melkonyan, a key Armenian military commander, during the war. He admitted to fighting against Azerbaijani soldiers in multiple regions, including Agdere, Khojavend, Kalbajar, and Agdam.

“There were 8 battalions in Khojavend, and I was the commander of one of them. Eight battalions were subordinate to the 'defense line' of the region, whose leader was Monte Melkonyan, and the commander of the 'army' was Samvel Babayan,” Ishkhanyan said in court.

The trial is part of broader proceedings against Armenian citizens accused of committing crimes during the war, including war crimes, genocide, and violations of international law. The accused individuals face charges related to the preparation and conduct of a war of aggression, terrorism, and other serious offenses.

The case continues as Azerbaijan seeks accountability for those responsible for military aggression against its citizens.