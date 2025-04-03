403
Agile Brains Consulting Inc Named As One Of The Region's Fastest Growing Companies, Doubles Down On Innovative Solution Delivery!
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Philadelphia, PAApr 1, 2025 – Agile Brains Consulting, a leader in management consulting and advisory services, technology consulting, and data-driven solutions, has been recognized in the Inc. 2025 Regionals Northeast list for the third consecutive year. This prestigious ranking highlights the fastest-growing private companies in the Northeast, celebrating their innovation, impact, and sustained growth.
Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today revealed that Agile Brains Consulting Inc is No. 55 on its annual Inc. Regionals: Northeast list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the Northeast, which includes Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and New Jersey. An extension of the national Inc. 5000 list, the Regionals offer a unique look at the most successful companies within the Northeast economy's most dynamic segment–its independent small businesses. Agile Brains has made the INC 5000 list 5 years in a row as well.
“We are honored to be recognized once again by Inc. as one of the region's top-performing companies,” said Abrar Hashmi, Principal of Agile Brains Consulting.“This achievement is a testament to our team's relentless dedication, our clients' trust, and our commitment to driving meaningful business transformation through Agile and cutting-edge technology solutions.”
Since its inception, Agile Brains Consulting has partnered with Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, and high-growth businesses, helping them navigate complex transformations, enhance operational efficiency, and achieve measurable business outcomes. Their proprietary delivery framework, ABC (Assess, Brainstorm, Change) has been used by several large enterprises and organizations to deliver products, solutions and value-based services to customers nationally.
The Inc. Regionals Northeast list showcases companies that demonstrate sustained revenue growth and business excellence across industries. Agile Brains Consulting's recognition for three consecutive years underscores its ability to adapt, innovate, and lead in an evolving market.
As Agile Brains Consulting continues its trajectory of growth, the company remains committed to empowering organizations with Agile frameworks, AI-driven insights, and digital transformation strategies that accelerate success.
For more information about Agile Brains Consulting and its industry-leading services, visit [] or follow us on LinkedIn.
About Inc.
The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. The 2025 Inc. Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth over two years. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, a number of companies on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.
About Agile Brains
Agile Brains, established in 2017, is an award-winning niche management consulting firm helping customers deliver products and services faster. Our proprietary framework“ABC” (Assess, Brainstorm, Coach) starts with an assessment of your current operating model and provides recommendations and a customized roadmap to help you improve agility. We partner with internal stakeholders to brainstorm and create an improved framework and coach the teams to improve quality and predictability.
Agile Brains' mission is to serve as a technology advisor to our customers and utilize our services of training, assessments, delivery and transformation to help organizations achieve business agility. We are the partner of choice for multiple Fortune 500 organizations for their delivery and transformation needs. Follow Agile Brains on LinkedIn @agilebrainsconsulting
Website: Agile Brains Consulting
LinkedIn: Agile Brains Consulting
Inquiries: Agile Brains Consulting
