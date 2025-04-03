Alternative Fund Advisors Releases RIA Private Credit Usage Study, Confirming Continued Growth In The Asset Class

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Findings confirm that private credit has become a mainstream asset class among RIAs withof firms revealing that they already allocate to private credit, or plan to make their first private credit investment in 2025. What's more,of firms allocate more than 5% of a typical client portfolio to the asset class and,of firms plan to increase allocations with many adding new funds.

80% of RIAs already allocate to private credit, or plan to make their first private credit investment in 2025.

"We believe the importance of private credit in client portfolios will only increase in 2025 and beyond," said Marco Hanig, CEO and co-founder of Alternative Fund Advisors . "Our survey findings validated a trend that we're seeing in the market-firms have moved beyond owning a single private credit fund. They are now utilizing multiple funds and intentionally diversifying across various sub-segments of the market."

The AFA study outlines seven key themes for private credit allocators and the broader industry to consider as they look ahead to 2025.

About Alternative Fund Advisors

Alternative Fund Advisors ("AFA) is the investment manager of the AFA Asset Based Lending Fund (AMCLX), a closed-end interval fund that enables accredited investors to access private credit with the convenience of a registered fund. The Fund has been in operation since June of 2021 and has $240 million in assets.

