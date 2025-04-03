Accuray Cyberknife® Platform Featured In New Studies Showcasing Its Benefits In Central Nervous System Tumors Presented At Radiosurgery Society Scientific Meeting

MENAFN - PR Newswire) SRS and SBRT are non-surgical procedures that deliver precisely targeted doses of radiotherapy, typically in one to five treatment sessions, with the goal of ablating (destroying) the tumor or lesion. To achieve the accuracy and precision required, the CyberKnife System uses image guidance during treatment, and leverages potentially 1,000 different beam angles targeting the tumor as well as Synchronyadaptive delivery, which adjusts the aim of the beam in real time to correct for tumor or patient motion.

"The studies presented at this year's Radiosurgery Society meeting underscore both the long-term efficacy and expanding applications of the CyberKnife System. Whether treating benign tumors like vestibular schwannoma or managing complex conditions such as spinal metastases and trigeminal neuralgia, the common thread is the need for precise, highly targeted radiation delivery - a hallmark of the CyberKnife System. These new data not only reinforce its value in central nervous system treatments but also add to the growing body of evidence supporting its role in improving both the quality and longevity of patients' lives," said Seth Blacksburg, M.D., MBA, Chief Medical Officer at Accuray.

RSS CyberKnife System Study Highlights: Advancing and Expanding Patient Care

25-Year Data Supports the Use of the CyberKnife System to Treat V estibular Schwannoma (VS)

25-year data were reported for patients in a single institution study retrospectively evaluating SRS for the treatment of VS (also known as acoustic neuroma) using the CyberKnife System. A non-cancerous, usually slow-growing brain tumor, VS can cause hearing loss, ringing in the ear, and dizziness or loss of balance. The study demonstrated treatment with the system provides sustained local tumor control and long-term efficacy. At 25 years, the local control rate was 89.3 percent and overall survival was 97.1 percent 2.

Clinical Innovation Facilitates Treatment of Challenging Condition Using the CyberKnife System

A study evaluated the safety and efficacy of donut-shaped circumferential stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) delivered using the CyberKnife System for the treatment of spinal metastases. This treatment technique is designed to target the spinal column while avoiding the spinal cord. High doses of radiation delivered to the spinal cord can result in serious complications, such as radiation myelopathy, causing injury or paralysis. Study investigators concluded, "Donut-shaped circumferential CyberKnife SBRT is a safe and effective treatment for spinal metastases, achieving high local tumor control with minimal radiation-induced complications, including myelopathy 3."

CyberKnife System Expands Treatment Options for Patients with Painful Neurological Conditions

Trigeminal neuralgia and occipital condyle metastasis are rare conditions often causing excruciating pain that may impact all aspects of patients' daily life.



A study of elderly patients (aged 80 to 100 years) with trigeminal neuralgia found that radiosurgery delivered using the CyberKnife System provides excellent outcomes. Pain improved or disappeared in 90 percent of those evaluated and only three percent developed paresthesia – a sensation of tingling, "pins and needles" or numbness – considered bothersome. Data indicate radiosurgery provides an option for a patient population that may have limited choices because health issues preclude surgery or they are unresponsive to medication4. An evaluation of SRS for occipital condyle metastasis (OCM) using the CyberKnife System found the treatment offers significant pain relief, excellent local control rates and improvement in neurological symptoms. A 93.8 percent local tumor control rate was achieved over three years. Of patients who reported symptoms, 87.5 percent experienced pain relief. Study authors concluded, "This non-invasive therapy provides a valuable alternative to surgery, potentially enhancing the quality of life for patients with limited treatment options due to this challenging condition5."

About Accuray

Accuray is committed to expanding the powerful potential of radiation therapy to improve as many lives as possible. We invent unique, market-changing solutions designed to deliver radiation treatments for even the most complex cases-while making commonly treatable cases even easier-to meet the full spectrum of patient needs. We are dedicated to continuous innovation in radiation therapy for oncology, neuro-radiosurgery, and beyond, as we partner with clinicians and administrators, empowering them to help patients get back to their lives, faster. Accuray is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, with facilities worldwide. To learn more, visit or follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn , X , and YouTube .

