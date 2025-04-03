Patten Properties Reports Record Sales Growth At Acreage Community Pecan Plantation

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Since Patten Properties launched sales at Pecan Plantation, over 450 lots have been sold, including 190 in 2024 alone, with- a testament to the growing number of families seeking a lifestyle change.

The demand for The Landings , Pecan Plantation's private airpark community, has been strong, making it the fastest-selling fly-in community in the country. Opportunities to secure a homesite in this exclusive enclave are becoming increasingly limited.

Existing home sales at Pecan Plantation were strong in 2024, with 146 units sold at a higher price per square foot compared to 2023. Buyer traffic at Pecan Plantation has more than doubled over the last three months, and all indicators suggest another record year of homesite sales in 2025.

"We specialize in identifying high-growth areas like Granbury-close to major cities with significant growth potential-allowing buyers to secure properties at below-market prices," said John Patten, CEO of Patten Properties. "With the Dallas-Fort Worth area expanding, we're offering families the chance to own land in an area of increasing demand."

Pecan Plantation offers the perfect blend of rural living and proximity to a thriving economy, ideal for those looking to buy land near Fort Worth, just 35 miles away. Spanning 4,200 acres and surrounded by the Brazos River, this community features private airparks , golf courses, tennis courts, a marina, an equestrian center, and walking trails. Residents also enjoy a vibrant shopping village with dining and retail options.

Acreage homesites start at just $99,900, and with Granbury real estate on the rise, now is the ideal time to elevate your lifestyle at Pecan Plantation.

For more information about Pecan Plantation and available homesites, visit or contact the Pecan Plantation team at (833) 273-2159.

About Patten Properties: Patten Properties and its partners are recognized as industry authorities on real estate investment and development nationwide. Their culture is founded on integrity and professionalism, combined with a commitment to creating value and opportunity in today's real estate environment.

