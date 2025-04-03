ELLEE VEN DROPS INSPIRING ROCKUMENTARY: INSIDE THE GROOVALUTION At LARRABEE STUDIOS

Members of The Groovalution (from left to right): keyboardist Jeff Motley, guitarist Randy Boland, rapper Prodeje, and drummer Jody Giachello.

Jody Giachello (a.k.a. 4D) and ellee ven in a New Rockumentary About Imagination, Intensity, and the Art of Dreaming Big

- Jody Giachello, Drummer and Producer

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As an artist, producer, and business owner, ellee ven champions the power of creativity, forging unexpected connections that inspire new ways of thinking and living. In the rockumentary, "A Week of What I Live For ," she and her band, The Groovalution , bring this philosophy to life. The film showcases the range and depth of talent behind ellee ven's music, reflecting the innovative spirit that drives her artistic vision and exemplifies her one-of-a-kind style.

Among the featured musicians in "A Week of What I Live For," is Jody Giachello, a groundbreaking drummer and producer from Long Beach, CA. Known by his stage name Fourth Dimension (4D), Giachello's musical journey began at the age of two when his father taught him to play the drums.

In the rockumentary, he reflects,“I learned early on to be a musical chameleon, adapting to different genres. With ellee ven, we blend pop, hip hop, soul, R&B, and funk-there's always something new to explore.”

Beyond his work with The Groovalution, Giachello plays drums for the punk/hardcore band Chotto Ghetto and produces under his Fourth Dimension alias. His extensive performance history includes notable TV appearances on SNL, Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, Graham Norton, Jools Holland, Ellen, and BBC Radio 1. In 2018, he toured with HAIM on their Sister Sister Sister tour, opening for Beyoncé at Coachella before playing sold-out shows across the U.S., including two memorable nights at Radio City Music Hall.

Giachello's contributions to The Groovalution have been instrumental in keeping ellee ven's music nonconformist. With the Groovalution, creativity is a practiced, collaborative effort within the band, where every musician has a voice. ellee ven's kitchen table is“Band Camp Headquarters.” Here, the band writes and collaborates, laying down tracks that will later be recorded with the full band. Giachello, who is an integral part of this process, describes it as a space of pure freedom:“The freedom to express myself through writing music is always there. It's all fun to me. I enjoy it all.”

ellee ven, Jody G, and the rest of The Groovalution live lives devoted to their crafts. The Groovalution isn't just a band-it's a cosmic touchstone reminding us that creativity is the ultimate expression of freedom and individuality.

The rockumentary, "A Week of What I Live For," can be viewed on YouTube at

ellee ven's music is available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and YouTube Music.

