L.L.Bean And The Boston Red Sox Team Up For Limited-Edition Tarp Tote

The L rain tarp is 30,625 square feet in size and stamped with an unmistakable Bean Boot design that protects Fenway Park's infield during rain delays. A piece of Red Sox history, L saves the tarps and every few years transforms the surplus, waterproof material into a collection of durable, one-of-a-kind totes. Crafted with purpose and steeped in history, each bag blends heritage, craftsmanship, function, and Red Sox grit – infused with the dirt of the Fenway Park infield.

The 2025 Fenway Tarp Tote is the latest manifestation of the 113-year-old connection between these two beloved institutions. To mark the occasion, L is hosting a special pop-up event at its Boston Seaport location. The event will give fans a first look at the new tote, plus a visual journey through L's baseball-inspired archives featuring signed pictures from Babe Ruth, a letter from Ted Williams seeking to buy L, gloves and bats made by Bean Brothers from 1895-1905, previous editions of the Tarp Tote, and more.

L and Fenway Park were both born in 1912, and while one is best known for boots and the other for baseball, our stories have been intertwined from the very beginning," said Shawn Gorman, executive chairman of L and great grandson of company founder, Leon Leonwood Bean. "From L.L. himself keeping score at every Red Sox game in his homemade scorebook to our partnership on the Fenway rain tarp, this tote is a celebration of legacy and the love of the game."

This marks the sixth iteration of the Fenway Tarp Tote, each edition tied to a moment in Red Sox history-from Big Papi's retirement to charitable support for The One Fund. Like its predecessors, this version turns something functional into something deeply personal, offering fans a chance to carry a piece of Fenway with them wherever they go.

