L.L.Bean And The Boston Red Sox Team Up For Limited-Edition Tarp Tote
The 2025 Fenway Tarp Tote is the latest manifestation of the 113-year-old connection between these two beloved institutions. To mark the occasion, L is hosting a special pop-up event at its Boston Seaport location. The event will give fans a first look at the new tote, plus a visual journey through L's baseball-inspired archives featuring signed pictures from Babe Ruth, a letter from Ted Williams seeking to buy L, gloves and bats made by Bean Brothers from 1895-1905, previous editions of the Tarp Tote, and more.L and Fenway Park were both born in 1912, and while one is best known for boots and the other for baseball, our stories have been intertwined from the very beginning," said Shawn Gorman, executive chairman of L and great grandson of company founder, Leon Leonwood Bean. "From L.L. himself keeping score at every Red Sox game in his homemade scorebook to our partnership on the Fenway rain tarp, this tote is a celebration of legacy and the love of the game."
This marks the sixth iteration of the Fenway Tarp Tote, each edition tied to a moment in Red Sox history-from Big Papi's retirement to charitable support for The One Fund. Like its predecessors, this version turns something functional into something deeply personal, offering fans a chance to carry a piece of Fenway with them wherever they go.About L, Inc. is a leading multichannel merchant of quality outdoor gear and apparel. Founded in 1912 by Leon Leonwood Bean, the company began as a one-room operation selling a single product, the Maine Hunting Shoe. Still family owned, Shawn Gorman, great grandson of Leon Leonwood Bean, was named Chairman of the Board of Directors in 2013. While its business has grown over the years, L continues to uphold the values of its founder, including his dedication to quality, customer service and a love of the outdoors. In 2024, L donated over $6.8 million to outdoor and community-enriching organizations focused on increasing access to and inclusivity in the outdoors. L operates 61 stores in 20 states across the United States, along with 25 stores in Japan and 13 stores in Canada, in partnership with Jaytex Group. The 220,000-sq. ft. L retail store campus in Freeport, ME, is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and welcomes more than 3 million visitors every year. L can be found worldwide at , Facebook , YouTube , Pinterest , and Instagram .
SOURCE L
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment