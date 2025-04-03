Comoto And The Motorcycle Industry Council Join Forces To Fuel The Future Of Motorcycling

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "The Ride With Us campaign is designed to make motorcycling more accessible by providing non-riders with hands-on opportunities to experience the excitement of riding," explained Steve Bontempo, Chief Marketing Officer of Comoto and President of RevZilla and J&P Cycles. "Through this partnership with the MIC, we're empowering new riders with the resources, education and confidence they need to get on two wheels and join the riding community."

The campaign's tagline, "What does a motorcycle rider look like? Exactly like you," underscores that motorcycling is for everyone and aims to create an inclusive and welcoming environment for new riders. As such, the Ride With Us campaign will connect those curious about motorcycling to the Motorcycle Safety Foundation's RIDE Day program, where non-riders can try riding a motorcycle at an MSF-certified range, with training motorcycles, gear and coaching provided. Additionally, the campaign offers a six-part video series covering the fundamentals of riding, comprehensive guides on how to obtain a motorcycle license in every state, and links to Motorcycle Safety Foundation education courses.

The partnership also engages experienced riders through the "Recruit a Rider" program, encouraging them to introduce friends and family to motorcycling. Cycle Gear will further support Ride With Us through its Bike Night events, where people can learn more about the sport, and by hosting three Ride With Us Moto Intro events in 2025, providing free hands-on riding experiences for non-riders, again with bikes, gear, and coaching provided. The entire experience, from gearing up the riders, to the coaching, riding and post-ride gear-down, takes about 30 minutes. The first Moto Intro event is set to take place in May in Georgia.

"We're very excited for this partnership because it connects all the dots for those looking to get into riding, providing a turnkey process to explore motorcycling," said Cinnamon Kernes, Vice President of Market Expansion for the MIC. "With Comoto's network of stores, online retail sites, and huge content subscriber base; to the training the MSF community can provide; to MIC's resources and dealer connections, we will be able to inspire more people to ride and help smooth the journey for them. Growing powersports requires collaboration, and we're excited to be working so closely with Comoto on this highly visible project which can help benefit our entire industry.

Motorcyclists and those interested in learning to ride can get involved by visiting to sign up for classes, attend a Cycle Gear Bike Night (find a local store ) or sign up for the Cycle Gear mailing list to receive more information on the Recruit a Rider program.

Watch here to learn why you should ride.

About the Comoto Family of Brands

Comoto is America's largest and fastest growing omni-channel platform in the powersports aftermarket-products industry, dedicated to advancing the experience of moto-enthusiasts across the globe. Comoto's brands, RevZilla, Cycle Gear, J&P Cycles, and REVER deliver premium products, dedicated expertise, engaging media, and passionate customer support of the rider community through best-in-class eCommerce and retail experiences.

About the Motorcycle Industry Council

The Motorcycle Industry Council, under its marquee market expansion brand, Ride With Us, is working to introduce everyone to the incomparable thrill of riding a motorcycle. The MIC is a not-for-profit trade association representing motorcycle manufacturers, distributors, aftermarket companies, dealers, retailers, and a variety of related organizations providing vital support to the powersports industry. The MIC advocates for fair policy and regulatory environments, works to deliver valuable data to the industry, and strives to bring the joy of riding to everyone, everywhere. Established in 1914, the MIC is headquartered in Irvine, Calif., with a government relations office in metropolitan Washington, D.C.

